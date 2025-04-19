top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
California San Francisco Education & Student Activism Government & Elections Labor & Workers

Enough is Enough! SFSU Students, Staff & Faculty Protest Newsom's Cuts & Rally at City Hall

by Labor Video Project
Sat, Apr 19, 2025 2:36PM
On a national day of action to defend higher education, students, staff and faculty rallied at SF State and then protested at SF Civic Plaza. They spoke out about Newsom's massive cuts to the CSU System and the affect of these cuts at SFSU. They also discussed the growing repression and attacks by ICE and the US government on Palestinians and immigrant students.
Students and faculty also chanted against plans to use AI to get rid of faculty as part of the destruction of public education.
Fund Public Education
original image (4032x3024)
The continuing attacks on public education are escalating at the CSU system. Governor Gavin Newsom who is being called Blue Maga by CSU faculty, staff and students is pushing for an 8% cutback on top of other cutbacks and fee increases to students at all CSU campuses. As part of a national day of action to defend higher education.

After rallying at San Francisco State college education workers and students rallied at San Francisco City Hall and spoke out about the frontal attack on public education, the raids and deportations and threats of the fascist government.

Additional Media:

It's Game Time! The Fight Against Destruction of SFSU & Public Education
https://youtu.be/sJbPOQTMPnI

SFSU Rally At Malcom X Plaza On The Fight To Defend Public Education & Fight Against Fascism
https://youtu.be/8TjRqSzp5y8

SF State Speak Out On National Day Of Action To Defend Higher Education
https://youtu.be/ypmfO4KQDns

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/lcefQeZMzb0
§Students On The March In Front Of SF City Hall
by Labor Video Project
Sat, Apr 19, 2025 2:36PM
sm_sfsu_students_in_red.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Students demanded that the legislature reject the demands of Governor Gavin Newsom for another 8% cut in funding.
https://youtu.be/lcefQeZMzb0
§Students Protested The Use Of AI To Build Robo Schools
by Labor Video Project
Sat, Apr 19, 2025 2:36PM
sm_sfsu_robo_attack.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Students, faculty and staff blasted the CSU trustees and Newsom to use AI to get rid of faculty to make more profits for big tech.
https://youtu.be/lcefQeZMzb0
§Union Banners In Front Of SF City Hall
by Labor Video Project
Sat, Apr 19, 2025 2:36PM
sm_sfsu_city_hall_rally_with_banners.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The California Faculty Association at SF State and UAW 4123 in front of San Francisco City Hall. The unions warned this is the beginning of a campaign to defend SFSU and public education
https://youtu.be/lcefQeZMzb0
§It's For All Of US Students Say
by Labor Video Project
Sat, Apr 19, 2025 2:36PM
sm_sfsu_it_s_all_of_us.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A student marcher's sign said the attack on SFSU and CSU was an attack on all people in the country.
https://youtu.be/lcefQeZMzb0
§Newsom Spends More Time On Podcasts Than Defending Public Education
by Labor Video Project
Sat, Apr 19, 2025 2:36PM
sm_sfsu_action_newsom_podcasts_4-17-25.jpg
original image (1554x970)
One of the protesters protested Governor Gavin's Newsom's time spent on his podcasts while refusing to defend CSU and faculty. Newsom has helped build support for fascists like Bannon and Turning Point Nazi Charlie Kirk. They are for destroying public education and public unions and using the ICE to terrorize students, faculty and staff.
https://youtu.be/lcefQeZMzb0
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$475.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code