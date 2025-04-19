From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Enough is Enough! SFSU Students, Staff & Faculty Protest Newsom's Cuts & Rally at City Hall
On a national day of action to defend higher education, students, staff and faculty rallied at SF State and then protested at SF Civic Plaza. They spoke out about Newsom's massive cuts to the CSU System and the affect of these cuts at SFSU. They also discussed the growing repression and attacks by ICE and the US government on Palestinians and immigrant students.
Students and faculty also chanted against plans to use AI to get rid of faculty as part of the destruction of public education.
The continuing attacks on public education are escalating at the CSU system. Governor Gavin Newsom who is being called Blue Maga by CSU faculty, staff and students is pushing for an 8% cutback on top of other cutbacks and fee increases to students at all CSU campuses. As part of a national day of action to defend higher education.
After rallying at San Francisco State college education workers and students rallied at San Francisco City Hall and spoke out about the frontal attack on public education, the raids and deportations and threats of the fascist government.
Additional Media:
It's Game Time! The Fight Against Destruction of SFSU & Public Education
https://youtu.be/sJbPOQTMPnI
SFSU Rally At Malcom X Plaza On The Fight To Defend Public Education & Fight Against Fascism
https://youtu.be/8TjRqSzp5y8
SF State Speak Out On National Day Of Action To Defend Higher Education
https://youtu.be/ypmfO4KQDns
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/lcefQeZMzb0
