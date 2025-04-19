Enough is Enough! SFSU Students, Staff & Faculty Protest Newsom's Cuts & Rally at City Hall by Labor Video Project

On a national day of action to defend higher education, students, staff and faculty rallied at SF State and then protested at SF Civic Plaza. They spoke out about Newsom's massive cuts to the CSU System and the affect of these cuts at SFSU. They also discussed the growing repression and attacks by ICE and the US government on Palestinians and immigrant students.

Students and faculty also chanted against plans to use AI to get rid of faculty as part of the destruction of public education.