Sebastopol: #NoKings! Pro-Democracy Rally
Saturday, April 19, 2025
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Protest
Communnity members
Intersection of S. Main St and Bodega Ave
Peaceful, family friendly event - kids welcome
Come out to this busy Sebastopol intersection to add your positive energy to our movement. Bring a clear, large sign snd a proud voice. Kid friendly. Help with the positive, nonconfrontive vibe.
For more information: https://events.pol-rev.com/events/3c7f7f4c...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Apr 19, 2025 8:28AM
