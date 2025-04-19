From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Sebastopol: #NoKings! Pro-Democracy Rally

Date:

Saturday, April 19, 2025

Time:

3:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Communnity members

Location Details:

Intersection of S. Main St and Bodega Ave

Sebastopol, CA



Peaceful, family friendly event - kids welcome

Come out to this busy Sebastopol intersection to add your positive energy to our movement. Bring a clear, large sign snd a proud voice. Kid friendly. Help with the positive, nonconfrontive vibe.



