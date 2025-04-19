Oakland: #NoKings! Stop the Billionaire Agenda: We Fight Back Protest

Date:

Saturday, April 19, 2025

Time:

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

We Fight Back Bay Area

Location Details:

Frank H. Ogawa Plaza

intersection of Broadway and 14th Street.

Downtown Oakland

As the Trump administration and the billionaire coup ramp up their attacks on working people, we come together to say we will not be intimidated into silence!



Join us for a program and rally to demand an END to the ultra-right billionaire agenda - hands off our unions, hands off our social security, hands off our students, hands off our democratic rights!



We’re here to fight for a better world, one that prioritizes PEOPLE and not profit!