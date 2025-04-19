From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Oakland: #NoKings! Stop the Billionaire Agenda: We Fight Back Protest
Saturday, April 19, 2025
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Protest
We Fight Back Bay Area
Frank H. Ogawa Plaza
intersection of Broadway and 14th Street.
Downtown Oakland
As the Trump administration and the billionaire coup ramp up their attacks on working people, we come together to say we will not be intimidated into silence!
Join us for a program and rally to demand an END to the ultra-right billionaire agenda - hands off our unions, hands off our social security, hands off our students, hands off our democratic rights!
We’re here to fight for a better world, one that prioritizes PEOPLE and not profit!
For more information: https://events.pol-rev.com/events/ba282f97...
