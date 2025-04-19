Call to Protest: Say No to Zionist "Greenwashing"!

Date:

Saturday, April 19, 2025

Time:

4:30 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Solano Unity Network

Location Details:

16th and Valencia - San Francisco - one block for the 16th St. BART station

On the first day of SF Climate Week, Manny’s Restaurant is hosting a podcast on “healing the climate and the land.” Come disrupt and tell them that climate and environmental justice is not possible during a genocide! Genocide and ecocide are happening now in Gaza! Bring your keffiyehs, flags, and signs that point out the hypocrisy of this event.



📍: 16th and Valencia

🍉: 4:30-6 p.m.