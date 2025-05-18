Mwangi Mukami: “Nothing About Us Without Us: The Path to True Empowerment”

Date:

Sunday, May 18, 2025

Time:

9:30 AM - 11:00 AM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

Unitarian Universalists of San Francisco

Location Details:

Meaningful social change requires genuine participation from those directly impacted. Advocacy alone is insufficient—you must empower marginalized communities to lead their liberation authentically. In this insightful presentation, Mwangi Mukami explores how true empowerment starts with trust and belief in the leadership of historically excluded groups. Drawing from personal experiences and practical insights, Mwangi demonstrates how transformative leadership emerges when communities are actively involved and genuinely empowered to shape their destinies.



Mwangi Mukami is an award-winning nonprofit leader empowering historically excluded communities through education, leadership development, and cross-cultural engagement across the San Francisco Bay Area, Nairobi, Kilifi, and Accra. Born in Kenya, Mwangi came to the U.S. through political asylum in 2009. Mwangi serves as the founder and president of the MLIFE Foundation. He previously served as Chair of the San Francisco Shelter Monitoring Committee and Executive Director of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Africa Foundation. To learn more about Mwangi Mukami’s work, please visit MLIFE’s website, mlifefoundation.org



