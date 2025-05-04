Claudia de la Cruz: May Day & Why We Must Rise Up Now!

Sunday, May 04, 2025

9:30 AM - 11:00 AM

Speaker

Unitarian Universalists of San Francisco

While May Day, also known as International Workers’ Day, is celebrated in over 160 countries, the United States is one of the few main countries (with Saudi Arabia, Israel, Japan, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand) that does not recognize the connection to a “Workers’ Day” because of its perceived “socialist and communist attitudes” during the Cold War, and to counter the influence and achievements of organized labor movements.



It is important to acknowledge this May Day history because it shows what organized labor and civil rights groups have achieved in the past, and an example of what successes could be possible -- now! It is time to rise up again! We observe the daily actions of our country’s current administration: making huge cut-backs to the federal departments of Social Security, Education, Public Health, and Environment Protection; along with deportations of innocent individuals without legal cause, which is unconstitutional and reminiscent of fascist takeovers in the past. What can we as ordinary citizens do about these autocratic and dangerous moves?



Claudia de la Cruz is a mother, educator, community organizer, and theologian. Born in 1980 in the South Bronx to immigrant parents from the Dominican Republic, she grew up questioning the prevailing conditions of poverty and oppression, providing her an understanding of working-class consciousness. Claudia has participated in local and international solidarity actions grounded on the principles of liberation theology. She has a master’s degree in social work from Columbia University, an MA in Divinity from Union Theological Seminary, served as Co-Executive Director of The People’s Forum of NYC, and as a pastor of Santo Romero de Las Americas Church of the United Church of Christ, doing community organizing from a faith-based perspective. She was the 2024 presidential candidate for the Party for Socialism & Liberation, the Peace & Freedom Party of California, and the Workers Party of South Carolina.

