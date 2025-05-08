top
San Francisco Health, Housing & Public Services

On Fierce Vulnerability A Conversation With Kazu Haga (In-Person)

California Institute of Integral Studies 1453 Mission St. San Francisco, CA 94103
original image (1920x1276)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, May 08, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
CIIS Public Programs
Email:
Phone:
415-575-6175
Location Details:
California Institute of Integral Studies
1453 Mission St.
San Francisco, CA 94103
We are living in a world where the depths of division, violence, and destruction can no longer be ignored. From political polarization leading to the erosion of the democratic process to the climate crisis continuing to perpetuate racial inequity, we need changes that heal harms at the personal and systemic levels. In times of collapse, we need a movement that recognizes injustice as a reflection of collective trauma and embraces its role as a catalyst for collective healing through transformative action.

Escalated forms of harm require an equally escalated response. Yet social movements often use tactics that tend to escalate an "us vs. them," "right vs. wrong" worldview not conducive to healing. Activist, trainer, and practitioner of nonviolence and restorative justice Kazu Haga realizes we can't "shut down" injustice any more than we can "shut down" trauma. If healing is our goal, we need social movements that center relationships. Kazu argues this binary worldview is at the heart of what is destroying both our relationships and our planet and offers a new way to create healing by combining the time-honored lineage of nonviolent action, the sciences of trauma healing, and the promises of spiritual practice.

Join Kazu for an inspiring conversation exploring insights from his work in restorative justice and from his latest book Fierce Vulnerability. Kazu invites you to mobilize the power to stop harm by cultivating love to heal it.

Sliding scale $0 to $25.
For more information: https://www.ciis.edu/events/fierce-vulnera...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Apr 18, 2025 11:11AM
