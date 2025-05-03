The Yes Sayer

Saturday, May 03, 2025

5:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Concert/Show

Department of Music, Stanford University

Toyon Hall, Stanford University

455 Arguello Way

Stanford, CA 94305

May 3-4, 5pm



The Yes Sayer (Der Jasager)

An experimental chamber opera by Kurt Weill and Bertolt Brecht



1930: Written in the wake of The Threepenny Opera's success, the iconic Weimar-era German theatre piece, collaborators Bertolt Brecht and Kurt Weill wrote experimental chamber opera The Yes Sayer to enable both performer and audience alike to interrogate their complicity within political regimes. The Yes Sayer blends striking music with strong performances and deep moral questions.



Please Note: This piece will be political in nature, immersive by design, and touch on themes of immigration, justice, and fascism.



Director - Ariela Morgenstern

Music Director - Marie Louise Catsalis



Performed by voice and instrumental students of the Department of Music, Stanford and community members.



Free admission

$10 suggested donation to the ACLU

Duration: 40 minutes



