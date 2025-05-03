top
Peninsula Arts + Action

The Yes Sayer

Toyon Hall, Stanford University 455 Arguello Way Stanford, CA 94305
original image (1080x1080)
Date:
Saturday, May 03, 2025
Time:
5:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
Department of Music, Stanford University
Location Details:
Toyon Hall, Stanford University
455 Arguello Way
Stanford, CA 94305
May 3-4, 5pm

The Yes Sayer (Der Jasager)
An experimental chamber opera by Kurt Weill and Bertolt Brecht

1930: Written in the wake of The Threepenny Opera's success, the iconic Weimar-era German theatre piece, collaborators Bertolt Brecht and Kurt Weill wrote experimental chamber opera The Yes Sayer to enable both performer and audience alike to interrogate their complicity within political regimes. The Yes Sayer blends striking music with strong performances and deep moral questions.

Please Note: This piece will be political in nature, immersive by design, and touch on themes of immigration, justice, and fascism.

Director - Ariela Morgenstern
Music Director - Marie Louise Catsalis

Performed by voice and instrumental students of the Department of Music, Stanford and community members.

Admission Information
Free admission
$10 suggested donation to the ACLU
Duration: 40 minutes

Free, suggested $10 donation to the ACLU.
For more information: https://music.stanford.edu/events/yes-sayer
