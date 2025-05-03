From the Open-Publishing Calendar
The Yes Sayer
Saturday, May 03, 2025
5:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Concert/Show
Department of Music, Stanford University
Toyon Hall, Stanford University
455 Arguello Way
Stanford, CA 94305
May 3-4, 5pm
The Yes Sayer (Der Jasager)
An experimental chamber opera by Kurt Weill and Bertolt Brecht
1930: Written in the wake of The Threepenny Opera's success, the iconic Weimar-era German theatre piece, collaborators Bertolt Brecht and Kurt Weill wrote experimental chamber opera The Yes Sayer to enable both performer and audience alike to interrogate their complicity within political regimes. The Yes Sayer blends striking music with strong performances and deep moral questions.
Please Note: This piece will be political in nature, immersive by design, and touch on themes of immigration, justice, and fascism.
Director - Ariela Morgenstern
Music Director - Marie Louise Catsalis
Performed by voice and instrumental students of the Department of Music, Stanford and community members.
Admission Information
Free admission
$10 suggested donation to the ACLU
Duration: 40 minutes
Free, suggested $10 donation to the ACLU.
For more information: https://music.stanford.edu/events/yes-sayer
