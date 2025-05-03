The Edge of Extinction: Can Sea Otters Teach Us How to Survive the Global Human Threat?

Date:

Saturday, May 03, 2025

Time:

6:00 PM - 7:30 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

Santa Cruz Public Libraries

Location Details:

La Selva Beach Branch Library, 316 Estrella Ave, La Selva Beach

Join environmental writer and award-winning marine wildlife photographer Kim Steinhardt for an inspiring photo-journey into Pacific coastal waters and the fascinating lives of the southern sea otter to see what this canary-in-the-coal mine can teach us about threats to our own survival. With the increasing impacts of climate change, sea level rise, and the urgent policy challenges we face, the story of the sea otter reveals as much about the troubled relationship between humans and nature as it does about this iconic creature – and survival for all of us hangs in the balance.



Kim Steinhardt

Known as “a keen observer, a wonderful storyteller, and a remarkable photographer,” Mr. Steinhardt interprets the natural world for all ages and audiences, and his work has been recognized by publications and popular talks in forums ranging from National Geographic to New York’s Explorers Club. His latest book is Sabby the Sea Otter: A Pup’s True Adventure and Triumph, and he is co-author along with Gary Griggs of The Edge: The Pressured Past and Precarious Future of California’s Coast. As a former Administrative Law Judge and litigator, he has also taught law courses emphasizing policymaking, ocean advocacy, and wildlife conservation.