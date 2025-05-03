top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 5/3/2025
Santa Cruz Indymedia Animal Liberation Environment & Forest Defense

The Edge of Extinction: Can Sea Otters Teach Us How to Survive the Global Human Threat?

La Selva Beach Branch Library, 316 Estrella Ave, La Selva Beach
original image (1920x1080)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, May 03, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Santa Cruz Public Libraries
Location Details:
La Selva Beach Branch Library, 316 Estrella Ave, La Selva Beach
Join environmental writer and award-winning marine wildlife photographer Kim Steinhardt for an inspiring photo-journey into Pacific coastal waters and the fascinating lives of the southern sea otter to see what this canary-in-the-coal mine can teach us about threats to our own survival. With the increasing impacts of climate change, sea level rise, and the urgent policy challenges we face, the story of the sea otter reveals as much about the troubled relationship between humans and nature as it does about this iconic creature – and survival for all of us hangs in the balance.

Kim Steinhardt
Known as “a keen observer, a wonderful storyteller, and a remarkable photographer,” Mr. Steinhardt interprets the natural world for all ages and audiences, and his work has been recognized by publications and popular talks in forums ranging from National Geographic to New York’s Explorers Club. His latest book is Sabby the Sea Otter: A Pup’s True Adventure and Triumph, and he is co-author along with Gary Griggs of The Edge: The Pressured Past and Precarious Future of California’s Coast. As a former Administrative Law Judge and litigator, he has also taught law courses emphasizing policymaking, ocean advocacy, and wildlife conservation.
For more information: https://santacruzpl.libcal.com/event/14339081
Added to the calendar on Fri, Apr 18, 2025 10:43AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$460.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code