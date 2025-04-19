From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Defend Our Democracy
Date:
Saturday, April 19, 2025
Time:
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Lynne Wasley
Location Details:
Novato City Hall
Sherman and DeLong
Novato
Sherman and DeLong
Novato
Defend our democracy ** Uphold the Constitution ** Rally for humanity and our planet!
Raise your voice and a sign!
Join our peaceful sidewalk protest.
Sponsored by Lynne Wasley/Be the Change
Added to the calendar on Fri, Apr 18, 2025 10:36AM
