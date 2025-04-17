From the Open-Publishing Calendar
SF State Speak Out on National Day of Action to Defend Higher Education
As part of a national day of action to higher education, a educational panel was held at SF State on the issues facing the students, faculty and staff
As part of a national day of action on 4/17/25 to defend higher education an educational and rallies were held in San Francisco. An educational took place at the San Francisco State Quad with speakers from the college and supporters.
Speakers also talked about the massive repression by the fascist government and the Democrats in California who are pushing cutbacks in public education.
Also included was a report on the attacks on UC nurses and staff who are supporting the people of Palestine and against US giving billions to Israel for the attacks in the Gaza.
4/17/25 National Day of Action to Defend Higher Education
https://sites.google.com/view/forpublichighered/home?authuser=0
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
4/17/25 National Day of Action to Defend Higher Education
https://sites.google.com/view/forpublichighered/home?authuser=0
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/ypmfO4KQDns
