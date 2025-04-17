top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Francisco U.S. Education & Student Activism Labor & Workers

SF State Speak Out on National Day of Action to Defend Higher Education

by Labor Video Project
Thu, Apr 17, 2025 11:30PM
As part of a national day of action to higher education, a educational panel was held at SF State on the issues facing the students, faculty and staff
As part of a national day of action to higher education, a educational panel was held at SF State on the issues facing the students, facu...
original image (4032x3024)
As part of a national day of action on 4/17/25 to defend higher education an educational and rallies were held in San Francisco. An educational took place at the San Francisco State Quad with speakers from the college and supporters.

Speakers also talked about the massive repression by the fascist government and the Democrats in California who are pushing cutbacks in public education.

Also included was a report on the attacks on UC nurses and staff who are supporting the people of Palestine and against US giving billions to Israel for the attacks in the Gaza.

Additional Info:

4/17/25 National Day of Action to Defend Higher Education
https://sites.google.com/view/forpublichighered/home?authuser=0

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/ypmfO4KQDns
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$475.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code