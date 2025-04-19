Ceasefire Postcards Pop-Up at Jaffa Coffee Roasters

Date:

Saturday, April 19, 2025

Time:

10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Ceasefire Postcards

Location Details:

1701 University Ave, Berkeley CA

This Saturday, April 19, from 10am to 12pm, we will meet at Jaffa Coffee Roasters, located at 1701 University Ave in Berkeley.



We will write to the Berkeley City Council to demand that our city take a stand on Palestine during the special city council meeting that will be held on April 28 to discuss the Peace and Justice Commission resolution demanding a ceasefire, the end of US military aid to Israel and in favor of Palestinian self-determination. We will tell Berkeley City Council to stand on the side of justice and support the Peace and Justice Commission Resolution.



We will also write to the Alameda County Board of Supervisors and the Alameda County Treasurer-Tax Collector to urge them to pass an ethical investment policy; to the Egyptian Embassy to demand they open the border crossing for humanitarian aid; and we will continue to demand that Senators Padilla and Schiff comply with US law and cease their support of Israel’s genocide and ethnic cleansing against the Palestinian people.



Scripts, addresses, stamps, and postcards will be provided.



We must not yield in our commitment to a liberated Palestine. Write postcards with us; call Congress from home; join local actions; sign petitions; contribute to mutual aid groups; support NGOs on the ground; boycott Israel’s products and those of companies profiting from the oppression of Palestinians (use apps like Boycat and NoThanks, as well as the AFSC website Disoccupied.com, to guide your ethical consumer choices). We’re in this together for the long haul to end Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestine.



*** We’ve been hosting this pop-up almost every weekend since December 2023, and we’re grateful for the ongoing support. To help cover costs, we’re kindly asking for donations to purchase stamps and postcards. Alternatively, feel free to bring your own stamps and postcards to contribute