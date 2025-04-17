From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Protest at SF ICE Building Demands Freedom for Mahmoud Khalil and Others Being Disappeared
Resistance escalates as many see Trump attempting a dictatorship
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo"Respectable" opinion is beginning to see Trump as pursuing a full-on authoritarian coup, see "Trump’s Three Unwinnable Wars: China, Harvard, and the Supreme Court" and "We’re seeing an assault on the fundamental institutions of our civic life" from David Brooks in the New York Times.
And, ready for this? also from conservative pundit David Brooks, We have nothing to lose but our chains. I kid you not.
See also The Emergency Is Here, Ezra Klein.
As part of the rising tempo of protests, on April 14tth, hundreds of people staged a protest and march in front San Fransisco's ICE headquarters building. They demanded the release of Mahmoud Khalil and the release of the many, not accused of any crime, now being grabbed off the streets to be "disappeared." Trump is openly musing about doing to same to American citizens, not just foreigners working or studying here legally.
After the rally on Sansome street, the protesters marched to Justin Herman Plaza at the Embarcadero.
See all high resolution photos here.
