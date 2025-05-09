From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Federal Building Fridays - Save Our Public Services!
Date:
Friday, May 09, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
We Support Federal Workers - SF
Email:
Location Details:
San Francisco Pelosi Federal Building
90 7th St, SF (near Civic Center BART Station)
90 7th St, SF (near Civic Center BART Station)
The Trump-Musk regime is laying off tens of thousands of federal workers, cutting vital services, and handing the levers of power to billionaires and MAGA extremists. This isn’t about “efficiency”—it’s about erasing democratic institutions and replacing them with unchecked oligarchic rule.
That’s why we’re joining a nationwide wave of Federal Building Fridays, standing shoulder to shoulder with the federal workforce and every community targeted by this authoritarian agenda.
Why We Protest
Federal workers are being illegally fired and silenced.
Public agencies are being dismantled and handed to private profiteers.
Veterans, disabled Americans, low-income families, and students are losing essential support.
Musk’s DOGE agency is a wrecking ball dressed in tech jargon, backed by power-hungry elites who want to rule like kings.
Why We Fight
Because democracy only survives when people defend it.
Because public service matters.
Because our voices are louder when we rise together:
Join Us
Bring your voice, your signs, and your solidarity.
No more purges. No more billionaire takeovers. No kings—then, now, or ever.
#FederalBuildingFridays
#HandsOff
#StopProject2025
#HandsOffOurDemocracy
#HandsOffSocialSecurity
#HandsOffOurPublicLands
#HandsOffOurUnions
#HandsOffOurMedicare
#HandsOffFederalWorkers
#HandsOffVeteransServices
#HandsOffImmigrants
#HandsOffReproductiveRights
#HandsOffUSMail
#HandsOffEducationDept
#HandsOffOurConstitution
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/federalworkers-sf/...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Apr 17, 2025 6:49PM
