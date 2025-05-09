Federal Building Fridays - Save Our Public Services!

Date:

Friday, May 09, 2025

Time:

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

We Support Federal Workers - SF

Email:

Location Details:

San Francisco Pelosi Federal Building

90 7th St, SF (near Civic Center BART Station)

The Trump-Musk regime is laying off tens of thousands of federal workers, cutting vital services, and handing the levers of power to billionaires and MAGA extremists. This isn’t about “efficiency”—it’s about erasing democratic institutions and replacing them with unchecked oligarchic rule.



That’s why we’re joining a nationwide wave of Federal Building Fridays, standing shoulder to shoulder with the federal workforce and every community targeted by this authoritarian agenda.



Why We Protest



Federal workers are being illegally fired and silenced.



Public agencies are being dismantled and handed to private profiteers.



Veterans, disabled Americans, low-income families, and students are losing essential support.



Musk’s DOGE agency is a wrecking ball dressed in tech jargon, backed by power-hungry elites who want to rule like kings.



Why We Fight



Because democracy only survives when people defend it.

Because public service matters.

Because our voices are louder when we rise together:



Join Us



Bring your voice, your signs, and your solidarity.



No more purges. No more billionaire takeovers. No kings—then, now, or ever.



#FederalBuildingFridays

#HandsOff

#StopProject2025

#HandsOffOurDemocracy

#HandsOffSocialSecurity

#HandsOffOurPublicLands

#HandsOffOurUnions

#HandsOffOurMedicare

#HandsOffFederalWorkers

#HandsOffVeteransServices

#HandsOffImmigrants

#HandsOffReproductiveRights

#HandsOffUSMail

#HandsOffEducationDept

#HandsOffOurConstitution