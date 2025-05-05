Takedown Musk! Stop the Attack on Federal Workers!

Date:

Monday, May 05, 2025

Time:

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

We Support Federal Workers - SF

Email:

Location Details:

SF Tesla Showroom, 999 Van Ness, Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94109

#TeslaTakedown



Join us protesting at the Tesla dealership at 999 Van Ness Avenue, SF, at 12 noon every Monday in Support of Federal Workers!



Or if you are arriving at Civic Center BART you can march with us from the Federal Building at 90 7th Street. We'll meet at 11:30am in front of the Federal Building and march up to Tesla together, arriving at the dealership at noon.