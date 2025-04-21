top
San Francisco Government & Elections

Takedown Elon Musk! Stop the Attack on Federal Workers!

Date:
Monday, April 21, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
We Support Federal Workers - SF
Email:
Location Details:
SF Tesla Showroom, 999 Van Ness, Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94109
#TeslaTakedown

Join us protesting at the Tesla dealership at 999 Van Ness Avenue, SF, at 12 noon every Monday in Support of Federal Workers!

Or if you are arriving at Civic Center BART you can march with us from the Federal Building at 90 7th Street. We'll meet at 11:30am in front of the Federal Building and march up to Tesla together, arriving at the dealership at noon.
For more information: https://mobilize.us/s/4Lngun
Added to the calendar on Thu, Apr 17, 2025 6:26PM
