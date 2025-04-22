From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Our Lives, Our Earth! Not Their Profits!

Date:

Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Time:

5:30 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Speak Out Socialists

Location Details:

Mission Dolores Park, north side grass (enter from 18th and Dolores)

Join our open mic protest this Earth Day to speak out against climate destruction and Trump’s attacks!



Come along for an open mic, sign and banner making, and music. Open to anyone — invite your friends, family, neighbors, and coworkers!