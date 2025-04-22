From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Our Lives, Our Earth! Not Their Profits!
Date:
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Time:
5:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Speak Out Socialists
Location Details:
Mission Dolores Park, north side grass (enter from 18th and Dolores)
Join our open mic protest this Earth Day to speak out against climate destruction and Trump’s attacks!
Come along for an open mic, sign and banner making, and music. Open to anyone — invite your friends, family, neighbors, and coworkers!
For more information: http://Speakoutsocialists.org
Added to the calendar on Thu, Apr 17, 2025 4:27PM
