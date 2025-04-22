From the Open-Publishing Calendar
National Day of Action Against Homeless Sweeps - Rally & Teach-in, Oakland, CA
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Teach-In
Western Regional Advocacy Project & partners
Plaza of Lake Merritt Courthouse
(Alameda County Court House)
1225 Fallon Street
Oakland, CA 94612
National Day of Action Against Homeless Sweeps
Bay Area action: Tuesday April 22 at 1 PM – 4 PM
Lake Merritt Courthouse (1225 Fallon St, Oakland)
RSVP: amHWb9fhxdS-3EZ6JrUBi1P53ax9XA3Q887MqP3uL5qY-Iw/viewform
Communities across the country are holding a day of action marking the first anniversary of the Supreme Court hearings of the Johnson v. Grants Pass case. The court eventually ruled it is not cruel and unusual punishment to subject people to criminal penalties for sleeping outside if they have nowhere else to go.
On April 22, 2025 the Western Regional Advocacy Project (WRAP) and other community allies will join the national day of action commemorating this one year anniversary of the Johnson vs Grants Pass court hearings. The monumental Supreme Court case ruled that people can face criminal penalties for camping outside even if there is no where else to go.
We must continue to fight back against this historical tactic of displacing and criminalizing our people. Let us come together to show that in the face of intensified attacks, we aren't going anywhere!
The Bay Area action is organized by Western Regional Advocacy Project along with allies, including:
California Poor People's Campaign
Love & Justice in the Streets
Street Spirit
Coalition on Homelessness
Where Do We Go Berkeley?
POOR Magazine
Berkeley Homeless Union
For more information: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLS...
