National Day of Action Against Homeless Sweeps - Rally & Teach-in, Oakland, CA

Date:

Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Time:

1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Teach-In

Organizer/Author:

Western Regional Advocacy Project & partners

Location Details:

Plaza of Lake Merritt Courthouse

(Alameda County Court House)

1225 Fallon Street

Oakland, CA 94612

RSVP: amHWb9fhxdS-3EZ6JrUBi1P53ax9XA3Q887MqP3uL5qY-Iw/viewform



Communities across the country are holding a day of action marking the first anniversary of the Supreme Court hearings of the Johnson v. Grants Pass case. The court eventually ruled it is not cruel and unusual punishment to subject people to criminal penalties for sleeping outside if they have nowhere else to go.



On April 22, 2025 the Western Regional Advocacy Project (WRAP) and other community allies will join the national day of action commemorating this one year anniversary of the Johnson vs Grants Pass court hearings. The monumental Supreme Court case ruled that people can face criminal penalties for camping outside even if there is no where else to go.



We must continue to fight back against this historical tactic of displacing and criminalizing our people. Let us come together to show that in the face of intensified attacks, we aren't going anywhere!



The Bay Area action is organized by Western Regional Advocacy Project along with allies, including:



California Poor People's Campaign

Love & Justice in the Streets

Street Spirit

Coalition on Homelessness

Where Do We Go Berkeley?

POOR Magazine

Berkeley Homeless Union