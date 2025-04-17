top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 4/25/2025
San Francisco Environment & Forest Defense

Climate Solutions Beyond Capitalism

Main Flyer
original image (1080x1350)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, April 25, 2025
Time:
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Unitarian Universalist EcoSocialist Network
Location Details:
UU San Francisco, 1187 Franklin Street
Climate Solutions Beyond Capitalism: How a Socialist Reconstruction of Society Can Solve the Climate Crisis

Humanity has the knowledge and tools to stem the climate crisis, but capitalism — the very system that created the crisis — stands in the way of the transformations needed for our survival. The real solutions to climate change require systemic change from the profit-driven system controlled by a handful of billionaires to one that prioritizes the needs of society and the planet. Join us for a presentation and discussion on how the socialist reconstruction of society can solve the climate crisis and all the crises that humanity faces, and learn how you can get involved in the movement for an eco-socialist future.

Feature Speaker: Tina Landis

Tina Landis, author of “Climate Solutions Beyond Capitalism” and contributor to “Socialist Reconstruction: A Better Future for the United States.” She is an organizer in environmental and social justice movements and works in environmental protection. She writes regularly for Liberation News, is a founding member of the Party for Socialism and Liberation and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in restoration ecology.
For more information: http://tinyurl.com/UUESN
Added to the calendar on Thu, Apr 17, 2025 10:31AM
§Author
by Unitarian Universalist EcoSocialist Network
Thu, Apr 17, 2025 10:31AM
Author
original image (1080x1350)
http://tinyurl.com/UUESN
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$460.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code