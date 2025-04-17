Climate Solutions Beyond Capitalism

Date:

Friday, April 25, 2025

Time:

7:00 PM - 8:30 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Unitarian Universalist EcoSocialist Network

Location Details:

UU San Francisco, 1187 Franklin Street

Climate Solutions Beyond Capitalism: How a Socialist Reconstruction of Society Can Solve the Climate Crisis



Humanity has the knowledge and tools to stem the climate crisis, but capitalism — the very system that created the crisis — stands in the way of the transformations needed for our survival. The real solutions to climate change require systemic change from the profit-driven system controlled by a handful of billionaires to one that prioritizes the needs of society and the planet. Join us for a presentation and discussion on how the socialist reconstruction of society can solve the climate crisis and all the crises that humanity faces, and learn how you can get involved in the movement for an eco-socialist future.



Feature Speaker: Tina Landis



Tina Landis, author of “Climate Solutions Beyond Capitalism” and contributor to “Socialist Reconstruction: A Better Future for the United States.” She is an organizer in environmental and social justice movements and works in environmental protection. She writes regularly for Liberation News, is a founding member of the Party for Socialism and Liberation and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in restoration ecology.