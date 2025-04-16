top
California
California
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
California Racial Justice

Boycott El Salvador!

by Angela
Wed, Apr 16, 2025 11:01PM
Urge to Boycott El Salvador and End Trump Regime
Urge to Boycott El Salvador and End Trump Regime
Boycott El Salvador! Boycott all El Salvador Products! Immediate pressure needs to be put on businessses not to sell any El Salvador products or produce! Check all labels to see if a product is made or grown in El Salvador

We need to make it very unattractive for any nation to do Trump's dirty work!

GET THE WORD OUT TO EACH OTHER IMMEDIATELY!!! PUT THIS ON SOCIAL MEDIA, TEXT YOUR FRIENDS, TELL ALL PROTEST AND ACTIVIST GROUPS!

California needs to cit. all economic to El Salvador immediately! as does all other states and cities, Canada, Greenland and Mexico, etc..

CLOSE ALL PORTS TO EL SALVADORIAN SHIPS!

CLOSE S.F. and L.A. AIRPORTS to all flights from El Salvador, ESPECIALLY from Avianca El Salvador!the El Salvadorian airline. Avianca El Salvador also flies into NYC, Washington, Boston, Montreal, Ontario, Miami, Dallas, Houston. Canada aids and abets the Trump administrations reign of terror by supporting the El Salvadorian prison state by allowing these companies to operate in their country and cities.
[ https://en.m.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?title=Avianca_El_Salvador&wprov=rarw1 ]

Consulate General of Canada is located at

580 California St, Fl 14, San Francisco, CA 94104
tel:+14158343180
They are open 9-12 Monday through Friday

Tell them to stop supporting the Trump regime, and to boycott all El Salvadorian companies and products made in El Salvador!

Boycott Hanes and Fruit of the Loom clothing!

Boycott all El Salvadorian Coffee!

PROTEST AT THE AIRPORT and AT THE PORTS

HELP SPREAD THE WORD AS MUCH AS YOU CAN!

THERE IS NO REASON WHY WE CAN'T SHUT DOWN THE El SALVADORIAN TORTURE PRISON!
§
by Angela
Wed, Apr 16, 2025 11:01PM
sm_th-2022572122.jpg
original image (474x613)
§
by Angela
Wed, Apr 16, 2025 11:01PM
avianca_logo.svg.png
§
by Angela
Wed, Apr 16, 2025 11:01PM
th-2595281904.jpg
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$345.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code