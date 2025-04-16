Urge to Boycott El Salvador and End Trump Regime

Boycott El Salvador! Boycott all El Salvador Products! Immediate pressure needs to be put on businessses not to sell any El Salvador products or produce! Check all labels to see if a product is made or grown in El SalvadorWe need to make it very unattractive for any nation to do Trump's dirty work!GET THE WORD OUT TO EACH OTHER IMMEDIATELY!!! PUT THIS ON SOCIAL MEDIA, TEXT YOUR FRIENDS, TELL ALL PROTEST AND ACTIVIST GROUPS!California needs to cit. all economic to El Salvador immediately! as does all other states and cities, Canada, Greenland and Mexico, etc..CLOSE ALL PORTS TO EL SALVADORIAN SHIPS!CLOSE S.F. and L.A. AIRPORTS to all flights from El Salvador, ESPECIALLY from Avianca El Salvador!the El Salvadorian airline. Avianca El Salvador also flies into NYC, Washington, Boston, Montreal, Ontario, Miami, Dallas, Houston. Canada aids and abets the Trump administrations reign of terror by supporting the El Salvadorian prison state by allowing these companies to operate in their country and cities.Consulate General of Canada is located at580 California St, Fl 14, San Francisco, CA 94104tel:+14158343180They are open 9-12 Monday through FridayTell them to stop supporting the Trump regime, and to boycott all El Salvadorian companies and products made in El Salvador!Boycott Hanes and Fruit of the Loom clothing!Boycott all El Salvadorian Coffee!PROTEST AT THE AIRPORT and AT THE PORTSHELP SPREAD THE WORD AS MUCH AS YOU CAN!THERE IS NO REASON WHY WE CAN'T SHUT DOWN THE El SALVADORIAN TORTURE PRISON!