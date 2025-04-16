From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Fresno Independent Bookstore Day
Date:
Saturday, April 26, 2025
Time:
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Fresno Bookstores
Location Details:
Fresno Friends of the Library Store, 5568 E. Kings Canyon Rd., Fresno, CA
Celebrate Independent Bookstore Day with a book crawl in Fresno and Clovis. Here is how it works - Get a Fresno Bookstore passport. You can pick up your passport now at participating bookstores. On 4/26 visit every participating bookstore, collect a stamp on your passport at each store, then enter to win a prize! Enjoy live music, author readings, raffle drawings, and more throughout the day. Be sure to check the open hours of each location because some spots are open earlier than others.
Added to the calendar on Wed, Apr 16, 2025 10:08PM
