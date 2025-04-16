Fresno Independent Bookstore Day

Date:

Saturday, April 26, 2025

Time:

9:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Fresno Bookstores

Location Details:

Fresno Friends of the Library Store, 5568 E. Kings Canyon Rd., Fresno, CA

Celebrate Independent Bookstore Day with a book crawl in Fresno and Clovis. Here is how it works - Get a Fresno Bookstore passport. You can pick up your passport now at participating bookstores. On 4/26 visit every participating bookstore, collect a stamp on your passport at each store, then enter to win a prize! Enjoy live music, author readings, raffle drawings, and more throughout the day. Be sure to check the open hours of each location because some spots are open earlier than others.



