Emergency Action Demands the Return of Ábrego García
Horrifying news inspired urgent action in Mountain View, CA
Photos: Alfred Leung ProBonoPhoto
Please credit the photographer as above
On Tuesday morning April 15, Mountain View Voices for Peace sent out the word... by 6pm residents of the SF Peninsula, South Bay, and East Bay gathered in protest of Trump's defiance of the Supreme Court Order to return Kilmar Ábrego García to the US.
As people listened to the news the previous evening, they saw that Trump’s statements are becoming even more horrifying. Did Trump even ask Salvadoran dictator Bukele to send Ábrego García back? At the same time, Trump is suggesting American citizens could be sent to prisons in El Salvador.
Members of the Raging Grannies in keffiyeh led songs and chanting with the aid of megaphone. The crowd cheered when Batman of San Jose arrived. Batman is a homeless advocate and a member of B.A.S.H., Bay Area Super Heroes, a decentralized, independent network of Superhero-inspired activists serving the entire Bay Area.
Please credit the photographer as above
For more information: https://linktr.ee/bayareasuperheroes?fbcli...
