Emergency Action Demands the Return of Ábrego García

by Mountain View and Beyond
Wed, Apr 16, 2025 7:29PM
Horrifying news inspired urgent action in Mountain View, CA
Horrifying news inspired urgent action in Mountain View, CA
original image (3992x6000)
Photos: Alfred Leung ProBonoPhoto
Please credit the photographer as above

On Tuesday morning April 15, Mountain View Voices for Peace sent out the word... by 6pm residents of the SF Peninsula, South Bay, and East Bay gathered in protest of Trump's defiance of the Supreme Court Order to return Kilmar Ábrego García to the US.

As people listened to the news the previous evening, they saw that Trump’s statements are becoming even more horrifying. Did Trump even ask Salvadoran dictator Bukele to send Ábrego García back? At the same time, Trump is suggesting American citizens could be sent to prisons in El Salvador.

Members of the Raging Grannies in keffiyeh led songs and chanting with the aid of megaphone. The crowd cheered when Batman of San Jose arrived. Batman is a homeless advocate and a member of B.A.S.H., Bay Area Super Heroes, a decentralized, independent network of Superhero-inspired activists serving the entire Bay Area.
For more information: https://linktr.ee/bayareasuperheroes?fbcli...
§Batman of San Jose was handed a megaphone to address the crowd
by Mountain View and Beyond
Wed, Apr 16, 2025 7:29PM
sm_aleungbatman.jpg
original image (3992x6000)
§No Kings
by Mountain View and Beyond
Wed, Apr 16, 2025 7:29PM
sm_aleung_no_kings.jpg
original image (6000x3992)
§Batman and a Vietnam Vet
by Mountain View and Beyond
Wed, Apr 16, 2025 7:29PM
sm_aleungbatmandennis.jpg
original image (3992x6000)
§Best sign
by Mountain View and Beyond
Wed, Apr 16, 2025 7:29PM
sm_aleungddei.jpg
original image (3992x6000)
§Due Process
by Mountain View and Beyond
Wed, Apr 16, 2025 7:29PM
sm_aleungdueprocess.jpg
original image (4636x6000)
§Emperor Trump?
by Mountain View and Beyond
Wed, Apr 16, 2025 7:29PM
sm_aleungemperor.jpg
original image (3992x6000)
§Demanding the kidnapped Kilman's return
by Mountain View and Beyond
Wed, Apr 16, 2025 7:29PM
sm_aleungkilman.jpg
original image (3992x6000)
§More than 150 people
by Mountain View and Beyond
Wed, Apr 16, 2025 7:29PM
sm_aleungmany.jpg
original image (6000x3375)
§Restore Rule of Law
by Mountain View and Beyond
Wed, Apr 16, 2025 7:29PM
sm_aleungrestorerulelaw.jpg
original image (6000x3375)
§Save Medicare and more
by Mountain View and Beyond
Wed, Apr 16, 2025 7:29PM
sm_aleungsavemedicare.jpg
original image (3992x6000)
§Trade Trump
by Mountain View and Beyond
Wed, Apr 16, 2025 7:29PM
sm_aleungtradetrump.jpg
original image (3992x6000)
§Raging Grannies in Keffiyeh
by Mountain View and Beyond
Wed, Apr 16, 2025 7:29PM
sm_screenshot_2025-04-16_at_6.29.30_pm.jpg
original image (718x748)
