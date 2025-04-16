From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Protest Against Tax Dollars Used for War
AIPAC and bought politicians denounced, tax returns "burned"
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar(San Francisco, April 15) - During the Viet Nam war, thousands of young men burned their draft card in protests against that war. They refused to fight in what they regarded as an unjust and immoral war.
Fifty two years later, some of the literally identical people once again burned documents that symbolized the system of feeding tax dollars into the mechanisms of war.
Organized by Code Pink and supporters, they gathered in front of the governments building at 450 Golden Gate to burn tax returns on the day that the 2024 returns were due.
The activists performed a skit depicting politicians receiving AIPAC dollars to keep voting billions for Israel's war of Palestine annihilation. Then, using a metal tub, they burned some Federal tax return forms. The flames provided some heat on the cold windy morning.
See all high resolution photos here.
