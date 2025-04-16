top
Palestine San Francisco U.S. Anti-War

Protest Against Tax Dollars Used for War

by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Apr 16, 2025 5:29PM
AIPAC and bought politicians denounced, tax returns "burned"
original image (1556x1000)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar

(San Francisco, April 15) - During the Viet Nam war, thousands of young men burned their draft card in protests against that war. They refused to fight in what they regarded as an unjust and immoral war.

Fifty two years later, some of the literally identical people once again burned documents that symbolized the system of feeding tax dollars into the mechanisms of war.

Organized by Code Pink and supporters, they gathered in front of the governments building at 450 Golden Gate to burn tax returns on the day that the 2024 returns were due.

The activists performed a skit depicting politicians receiving AIPAC dollars to keep voting billions for Israel's war of Palestine annihilation. Then, using a metal tub, they burned some Federal tax return forms. The flames provided some heat on the cold windy morning.

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Apr 16, 2025 5:29PM
sm_02-10525-z8b_0619.jpg
original image (1000x1472)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Apr 16, 2025 5:29PM
sm_03-10525-z8b_0644.jpg
original image (1577x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Apr 16, 2025 5:29PM
sm_04-10525-z8b_0654.jpg
original image (1072x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Apr 16, 2025 5:29PM
sm_05-10525-z8b_0663.jpg
original image (1360x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Apr 16, 2025 5:29PM
sm_06-10525-z8b_0665.jpg
original image (1309x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Apr 16, 2025 5:29PM
sm_07-10525-z8b_0676.jpg
original image (1000x1684)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Apr 16, 2025 5:29PM
sm_08-10525-z8a_1457.jpg
original image (1454x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Apr 16, 2025 5:29PM
sm_09-10525-z8b_0684.jpg
original image (1000x1905)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Apr 16, 2025 5:29PM
sm_10-10525-z8b_0687.jpg
original image (1322x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Apr 16, 2025 5:29PM
sm_11-10525-z8a_1467.jpg
original image (1707x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Apr 16, 2025 5:29PM
sm_12-10525-z8a_1473.jpg
original image (1490x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Apr 16, 2025 5:29PM
sm_13-10525-z8a_1504.jpg
original image (1000x1529)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Apr 16, 2025 5:29PM
sm_14-10525-z8a_1524.jpg
original image (1425x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Apr 16, 2025 5:29PM
sm_15-10525-z8a_1533.jpg
original image (1374x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Apr 16, 2025 5:29PM
sm_16-10525-z8a_1537.jpg
original image (1224x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Apr 16, 2025 5:29PM
sm_17-10525-z8a_1539.jpg
original image (1239x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Apr 16, 2025 5:29PM
sm_18-10525-z8a_1661.jpg
original image (1443x1000)
