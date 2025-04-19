From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Film Screening + Q&A: Tomorrow's Freedom
Date:
Saturday, April 19, 2025
Time:
5:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Arab American Cultural Center
Location Details:
Arab American Cultural Center - Silicon Valley
3968 Twilight Drive,
Bldg 2,
San Jose,
CA 95124
3968 Twilight Drive,
Bldg 2,
San Jose,
CA 95124
Join us for a screening of an important film, "Tomorrow's Freedom," in honor of Palestinian Political Prisoner Day. The film, made over the course of 5 years, gains intimate access to the family of imprisoned Palestinian political leader, Marwan Barghouthi. Often described as the ‘Palestinian Nelson Mandela,’ Barghouthi is serving five life sentences in an Israeli prison. Through the Barghouthi family and a collage of in-depth interviews from the people who know him best, including his dedicated and accomplished wife, Fadwa, the documentary is an unflinchingly honest and transformative journey into the saga of Palestinian prisoners, their loved ones, and political representation of Palestinians under occupation.
Stay after the film for a Q&A with an important guest who will share an update on the state of Palestinian political prisoners in the occupation jails.
At the door, a donation of $10-20 per person is suggested to support the Palestinian Children's Relief Fund (PCRF).
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/film-screenin...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Apr 16, 2025 3:50PM
