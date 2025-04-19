Film Screening + Q&A: Tomorrow's Freedom

Date:

Saturday, April 19, 2025

Time:

5:00 PM - 7:30 PM

Event Type:

Screening

Organizer/Author:

Arab American Cultural Center

Location Details:

Arab American Cultural Center - Silicon Valley

3968 Twilight Drive,

Bldg 2,

San Jose,

CA 95124

Join us for a screening of an important film, "Tomorrow's Freedom," in honor of Palestinian Political Prisoner Day. The film, made over the course of 5 years, gains intimate access to the family of imprisoned Palestinian political leader, Marwan Barghouthi. Often described as the ‘Palestinian Nelson Mandela,’ Barghouthi is serving five life sentences in an Israeli prison. Through the Barghouthi family and a collage of in-depth interviews from the people who know him best, including his dedicated and accomplished wife, Fadwa, the documentary is an unflinchingly honest and transformative journey into the saga of Palestinian prisoners, their loved ones, and political representation of Palestinians under occupation.



Stay after the film for a Q&A with an important guest who will share an update on the state of Palestinian political prisoners in the occupation jails.



At the door, a donation of $10-20 per person is suggested to support the Palestinian Children's Relief Fund (PCRF).