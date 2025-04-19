From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Corte Madera: #TeslaSaturdays Stop the DOGE cuts!
Date:
Saturday, April 19, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Tesla Takedown
Email:
Location Details:
Tesla Corte Madera
201 Casa Buena Drive
Corte Madera, CA 94925
Peaceful & nonviolent. We oppose violence, vandalism and destruction of property.
201 Casa Buena Drive
Corte Madera, CA 94925
Peaceful & nonviolent. We oppose violence, vandalism and destruction of property.
This April 19, 2025 marks the 250th anniversary of the start of the American Revolution. Over a year later, the Continental Congress would sign the Declaration of Independence on July 4th against tyranny, declaring that "a Tyrant, is unfit to be the ruler of a free people.
Now 250 years later, We The People are taking action to stop a hostile government takeover.
Elon Musk is destroying our democracy, and he's using the fortune he built at Tesla to do it. We are taking nonviolent action at Tesla to stop Musk's illegal coup.
⚡Sell your Teslas, dump your stock, join the picket lines.
⚡ We're tanking Tesla's stock price to stop Musk.
⚡Stopping Musk will help save lives and protect our democracy.
The stakes couldn’t be higher. No one is coming to save us. Not politicians, not the media, not the courts.
Tesla Takedown is a peaceful protest movement. We oppose violence, vandalism and destruction of property. This protest is a lawful exercise of our First Amendment right to peaceful assembly.
► ▼ IMC Network