Sacramento: No Kings! #TeslaTakedown Protest

Saturday, April 19, 2025

11:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Protest

Tesla Takedown

2535 Arden Way

Sacramento, CA 95825

This April 19, 2025 marks the 250th anniversary of the first day of the American Revolution. Over a year later, the Continental Congress would sign the Declaration of Independence on July 4th against tyranny, declaring that "a Tyrant, is unfit to be the ruler of a free people."



Elon Musk is destroying democracy around the world, and he's using the fortune he built at Tesla to do it. We are taking action at Tesla to stop Musk's illegal coup.



⚡Sell your Teslas, dump your stock, join the picket lines.



⚡We're tanking Tesla's stock price to stop Musk.



⚡Stopping Musk will help save lives and protect our democracy.



Tesla Takedown is a peaceful protest movement. We oppose violence, vandalism and destruction of property. This protest is a lawful exercise of our First Amendment right to peaceful assembly.



#TeslaTakedown