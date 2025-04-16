Mayor Daniel Lurie had the doors locked in the San Francisco Mayor's office to prevent meeting with San Francisco Black city employees. He also tried to coerce one former city worker to take a posting down on social media.

SF Mayor Daniel Lurie, a billionaire Mayor who is a scion of the Levi family had the doors locked to the Mayor's office to prevent San Francisco Black city employees from meeting with him about their concerns.He has told them he will only meet with union representatives in order to avoid discussing the systemic discrimination against Black employees in the City and County of San Francisco and the coming mass layoffs which will primarily affect Black and Brown public workers.This event took place on 4/15/25Additional Media:SF Black Trade Unionists & Unionists Speak Out Against Systemic Racism & Retaliation In CCSFCCSF Black Workers & Supporters Speak Out At SF City Hall Against Systemic Racism And CorruptionUnion Busting, Union Rights, Racism, Covid/PPE & Healthcare Workers With SEIU 1021 SF Local LeadersReign Of Terror Against SF SEIU 1021 DPH Members & Other City Workers: Speakout At SF Labor CouncilSEIU 1021 SFGH Workers Speakout! Stop Racism, Union Busting & Privatization Of SFGH PharmacyRacism, Outsourcing and Retaliation At SF Civil Service Commission With HR Director Micki CallahanOn Day Before Women’s Day, SF City Workers Rally & Speak Out Against Discrimination, Racism, Privatization & OutsourcingSF General Hospital Workers Fed Up With Short Staffing Threatening Patient Safety While Millions Go For OutsourcingStop The Attacks! SEIU 1021 Members Speak Out At CCSF Civil Service Commission On Retaliation & DiscriminationRacism, Outsourcing, ​and Retaliation At SF Civil Service Commission With HR Director Micki CallahanStop The Racist Terror Against African American Workers-Speakout At SF BOS Special MeetingSF SEIU 1021 Rank & File Leaders/Members Speak Out Against Racism At BOS MeetingWorkers Speak Out At SF Supervisor’s MeetingSFGH "Zuckerberg" SEIU 1021 Workers & Community Protest DPH Privatization, Racism & Union BustingStop Racist Discrimination And Workplace Bullying At SF DPH! SEIU 1021 Members & SF Residents Rally & SpeakoutEPIC, LEAN, SF General, Privatization & SEIU 1021 Contract Negotiations: Interview With John WadsworthReign Of Terror Against SF SEIU 1021 DPH Members & Other City Workers: Speakout At SF Labor CouncilSEIU 1021 SFGH Workers Speakout! Stop Racism, Union Busting & Privatization Of SFGH PharmacyRacism, Outsourcing and Retaliation At SF Civil Service Commission With HR Director Micki CallahanSEIU 1021, THC Boss Randy Shaw & Fired SEIU 1021 Shop Steward Nate Holmes Speaks OutWho Is SEIU1021 Pres Roxanne Sanchez And Did Randy Shaw THC Boss Help Get Her Elected?Production of Labor Video Project