San Francisco Government & Elections Labor & Workers Racial Justice

"He Locked the Doors" SF Mayor Lurie Locks Doors on SF Black City Workers to Stop Meeting

by Labor Video Project
Wed, Apr 16, 2025 1:24PM
Mayor Daniel Lurie had the doors locked in the San Francisco Mayor's office to prevent meeting with San Francisco Black city employees. He also tried to coerce one former city worker to take a posting down on social media.
Delegation of Black Workers and Supporters Who Tried To Meet With SF Mayor Daniel Lurie
original image (2551x1398)
SF Mayor Daniel Lurie, a billionaire Mayor who is a scion of the Levi family had the doors locked to the Mayor's office to prevent San Francisco Black city employees from meeting with him about their concerns.

He has told them he will only meet with union representatives in order to avoid discussing the systemic discrimination against Black employees in the City and County of San Francisco and the coming mass layoffs which will primarily affect Black and Brown public workers.

This event took place on 4/15/25

Additional Media:

SF Black Trade Unionists & Unionists Speak Out Against Systemic Racism & Retaliation In CCSF
https://youtu.be/iW1AUFe2fl8

CCSF Black Workers & Supporters Speak Out At SF City Hall Against Systemic Racism And Corruption
https://youtu.be/rVZ7zyc4gjY

Union Busting, Union Rights, Racism, Covid/PPE & Healthcare Workers With SEIU 1021 SF Local Leaders
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1MxyTGFLtu0

On Day Before Women’s Day, SF City Workers Rally & Speak Out Against Discrimination, Racism, Privatization & Outsourcing
https://youtu.be/GeBcv4rFZfM

SF General Hospital Workers Fed Up With Short Staffing Threatening Patient Safety While Millions Go For Outsourcing
https://youtu.be/2-mA-9oVb-M

Stop The Racist Terror Against African American Workers-Speakout At SF BOS Special Meeting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IkoYXzKO_so&t=537s

SF SEIU 1021 Rank & File Leaders/Members Speak Out Against Racism At BOS Meeting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7XHt2wbvOD4&t=89s

Workers Speak Out At SF Supervisor’s Meeting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F-kmrjrxvF4&t=275s

SFGH "Zuckerberg" SEIU 1021 Workers & Community Protest DPH Privatization, Racism & Union Busting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZpxZcETKB6o

Stop Racist Discrimination And Workplace Bullying At SF DPH! SEIU 1021 Members & SF Residents Rally & Speakout

https://youtu.be/iNs4zHn96rI
EPIC, LEAN, SF General, Privatization & SEIU 1021 Contract Negotiations: Interview With John Wadsworth
https://youtu.be/eTRAzcbj-yo

SEIU 1021, THC Boss Randy Shaw & Fired SEIU 1021 Shop Steward Nate Holmes Speaks Out
https://youtu.be/WcegGGYPHoQ

Who Is SEIU1021 Pres Roxanne Sanchez And Did Randy Shaw THC Boss Help Get Her Elected?
https://youtu.be/QW5ENmM_9zs

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/iW1AUFe2fl8
§SF Mayor Daniel Lurie, Billionaire Scion Of The Levi Company Won't Meet With Black Workers
by Labor Video Project
Wed, Apr 16, 2025 1:24PM
sm_lurie_daniel_wealth_money.jpg.webp
original image (2445x1523)
SF Mayor Daniel Lurie refuses to meet with San Francisco Black workers who have tried to meet with him twice. The continue to face systemic racism and retaliation on the job and the massive layoffs threaten thousands of public workers including many of Black and Brown workers.
https://youtu.be/iW1AUFe2fl8
§Mayor Lurie Tight With Techno Fascist Sam Altman & Tech Billionaires
by Labor Video Project
Wed, Apr 16, 2025 1:24PM
sm_lurie_daniels_open_ai_.jpg
original image (800x533)
Mayor Daniel Lurie is tight with the techno fascists in San Francisco including Sam Altman who owns Open AI. While meeting with the other billionaires in San Francisco he refuses to meet with San Francisco city black employees
https://youtu.be/iW1AUFe2fl8
