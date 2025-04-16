From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Social Security Disruption or Problem? You Can Report Your Issue at New Webpage
A new web page allows Californians to report problems they encounter with the Social Security Department resulting from DOGE cuts backed by Trump & Musk.
A new complaint form webpage is now available to Californians experiencing any problems, disruptions, or delays with Social Security benefits, including problems encountered with the Social Security Department's website or phone system: https://oag.ca.gov/socialsecurity
The website asserts that Californians must be protected "from unlawful actions by the Trump Administration and preserving access to necessary federal programs and benefits—including social security."
It also asserts that Californians should not have to face interference with receiving their earned benefits: ". . .your social security benefits should NOT be impacted by President Trump and Elon Musk’s cuts to federal funding and programs."
The webpage explains that reporting problems "is vital in assisting in our ongoing investigation into social security disruptions and the impact of federal actions on our state."
The webpage also encourages Californians to contact their congressmember and senators, as well.
Find Your Representative: https://ziplook.house.gov/
California’s Senators:
Senator Alex Padilla: https://www.padilla.senate.gov/
Senator Adam Schiff: https://www.schiff.senate.gov/
Online complaint forms have also been set up in Arizona (https://www.azag.gov/socialsecurity) and Michigan.
For more information: https://oag.ca.gov/socialsecurity
