A student drag show and queer prom complete with food and raffles! You won't want to miss the 3rd Annual Mother Earth Drag Extravaganza!Mother Earth is inherently queer. Come celebrate nature with performances from student drag artists, tabling from queer groups as well as scientific groups, food, and dance! Doors open at 6:30 PM, show starts at 7:30 PM. RSVP at https://bit.ly/MEDE2025 This year's theme is Queer Prom! We encourage you to come dressed in your favorite prom attire, but this is not required for attendance. Wear what makes you comfortable!ACCESIBILITYThe Seymour Marine Discovery Center, Cantu Queer Center, C9/JRL CoCo, and our volunteers care about accesibility for all at this event. As such, equitable access and seating will be provided to those that request it.Furthermore, if anything should arise on the day of the event, staff members and volunteers will be available to assist with any and all accesibility-related needs.SAFETY GUIDELINESWe understand that due to the recent politcal actions taken against LGBTQ and BIPOC communities, there is an increasing concern about safety for events like this.To address this, we have partnered with the Rainbow Defense Coalition whose volunteers will provide community safety during the event. Alongside staff and volunteers in blue Seymour Center Vests, you may look for people with rainbow umbrellas for security concerns.We reserve the right to refuse service to guests that disrupt the enjoyment and comfort of others. We will not tolerate hate speech, harassment, or any form of abuse towards guests or staff/volunteers.Furthermore, there is a list of restricted items that may not be brought to the event:* Knives, weapons of any kind* Cigarettes, e-vapes* AlcoholWe reserve the right to confiscate any of the aforementioned items.