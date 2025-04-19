From the Open-Publishing Calendar
The Trump Fascist Regime Must Go Now! Rally and March
Date:
Saturday, April 19, 2025
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Refuse Fascism Nor-Cal
Location Details:
Union Square, San Francisco
EMERGENCY! Saturday, April 19, 2:00 PM at Union Square, San Francisco
FREE KILMAR ABREGO GARCIA NOW!
Join us at a rally and march with a unifying demand:
The Trump Fascist Regime Must Go NOW!
There is still time to stop fascism, but we must act now!
In the name of humanity, we refuse to accept a fascist America!
Last week, the Supreme Court ruled that the Trump administration must take steps to “facilitate” the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia to the United States. Kilmar is a legal U.S. resident, and several members of the Trump administration have admitted that he was wrongly and unlawfully deported. And yet, they are refusing to comply with the court and bring Garcia home. Trump also threatened US citizens when meeting with Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele, saying: “The homegrowns are next... You gotta build about five more places. ...It's not big enough.”
If Trump can defy the Supreme Court and get away with deporting and jailing innocent persons, this means that nobody will have any rights that the Trump fascist regime is bound to respect.
This is a pivotal juncture in the consolidation of a Trump Fascist America.
There is still time to stop this but only if we act now…in our thousands and millions…going into the streets and building to the point where through massive non-violent action we create a situation in which the Trump regime cannot govern and implement its fascist program or even maintain its hold on power.
Contact info:
@refusefascism.norcal (Instagram)
norcal [at] refusefascism.org
For more information: http://refusefascism.org
