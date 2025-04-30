top
East Bay Health, Housing & Public Services

Mar Monte Monthly: Game Night

Virtual: Register using event URL
original image (1620x1620)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Planned Parenthood Mar Monte
Location Details:
Virtual: Register using event URL
You're invited to a special edition of Mar Monte Monthly — and trust us, you won’t want to miss this one. We’re throwing a celebration to honor the amazing volunteers who’ve joined us this past year🎉 Here’s what’s going down:
👉 A Game Show where you’ll test your knowledge of Planned Parenthood Mar Monte and reproductive health
🎁 Prizes for our trivia champ
🍒 Cheers — bring your favorite beverage to enjoy while you play (personally, some of our faves are Shirley Temples & Mocktail Mojitos)
🎟️ Who’s invited: You + all your people — bring a friend or five. The more, the merrier!

Let’s raise a glass (or a mocktail!) to you, your impact, and all the ways we’re moving forward together.

For more information: https://www.weareplannedparenthood.org/a/m...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Apr 16, 2025 10:32AM
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
