From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Mar Monte Monthly: Game Night
Date:
Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Planned Parenthood Mar Monte
Location Details:
Virtual: Register using event URL
You're invited to a special edition of Mar Monte Monthly — and trust us, you won’t want to miss this one. We’re throwing a celebration to honor the amazing volunteers who’ve joined us this past year🎉 Here’s what’s going down:
👉 A Game Show where you’ll test your knowledge of Planned Parenthood Mar Monte and reproductive health
🎁 Prizes for our trivia champ
🍒 Cheers — bring your favorite beverage to enjoy while you play (personally, some of our faves are Shirley Temples & Mocktail Mojitos)
🎟️ Who’s invited: You + all your people — bring a friend or five. The more, the merrier!
Let’s raise a glass (or a mocktail!) to you, your impact, and all the ways we’re moving forward together.
👉 A Game Show where you’ll test your knowledge of Planned Parenthood Mar Monte and reproductive health
🎁 Prizes for our trivia champ
🍒 Cheers — bring your favorite beverage to enjoy while you play (personally, some of our faves are Shirley Temples & Mocktail Mojitos)
🎟️ Who’s invited: You + all your people — bring a friend or five. The more, the merrier!
Let’s raise a glass (or a mocktail!) to you, your impact, and all the ways we’re moving forward together.
For more information: https://www.weareplannedparenthood.org/a/m...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Apr 16, 2025 10:32AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network