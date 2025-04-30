Mar Monte Monthly: Game Night

Date:

Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Time:

6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Type:

Meeting

Organizer/Author:

Planned Parenthood Mar Monte

Location Details:

Virtual: Register using event URL

You're invited to a special edition of Mar Monte Monthly — and trust us, you won’t want to miss this one. We’re throwing a celebration to honor the amazing volunteers who’ve joined us this past year🎉 Here’s what’s going down:

👉 A Game Show where you’ll test your knowledge of Planned Parenthood Mar Monte and reproductive health

🎁 Prizes for our trivia champ

🍒 Cheers — bring your favorite beverage to enjoy while you play (personally, some of our faves are Shirley Temples & Mocktail Mojitos)

🎟️ Who’s invited: You + all your people — bring a friend or five. The more, the merrier!



Let’s raise a glass (or a mocktail!) to you, your impact, and all the ways we’re moving forward together.



