San Francisco Arts + Action Environment & Forest Defense

Climate Change Benefit

992 Valencia St
original image (1080x861)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Time:
8:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
Craig Baldwin
Email:
Phone:
(415) 648-0654
Location Details:
992 Valencia St
Our penultimate Spring event is an amazing effort to mobilize the community against ever-threatening Climate Collapse, in a rich feast of film art and craft that's as current as the recent LA wildfires! Spotlit is SF Arts Comm. grantee Greta Snider, with her hand-made masterpiece In the Maritime Frequencies, framed by her spoken-word essay. Locals Anjali Sundaram (Fifth Day). Ellie Vanderlip (Elephant's Foot), Michelle Segura (Whisper of the Tides), and Carlos Ortega (Temperature.me) also share shorts. Portland's Rankin Renwick kicks in her Mighty Tacoma, rhapsodizing on Pac Coast landscape and infrastructure, as do Vanderlip and Segura in regards to the waters of our own SF Bay. Lydia Greer offers a healthy chunk from her magnum opus Endless End, and Pasadena-based Martha Colburn demonstrates her present-tense creative intelligence with the West Coast debut of Eaton Fire, on the SoCal firestorm. PLUS: Frank Stauffacher's classic kino-poem Notes on the Port of St. Francis (1951), Robert Louis Stevenson's legendary lyric here intoned by Vincent Price. Now, Greenpeace has just lost a $660 million suit filed by Big Oil Energy Transfer, for its alleged “defamation” of the corporation during the Standing Rock protests(!!), so we're sending the door monies to that noble non-profit. $12-120.
For more information: http://othercinema.com
Added to the calendar on Tue, Apr 15, 2025 1:36PM
