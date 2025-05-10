From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Date:
Saturday, May 10, 2025
Time:
8:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Craig Baldwin
Email:
Phone:
(415) 648-0654
Location Details:
992 Valencia St.
Concluding our History from Below series, here's a pair of of mid-length docs that champion both country, and soul-music liberation traditions. Jesse Drew/Glenda Egan's journey into the history of American folk reveals it as thee creative musical expression of working people of all colors. Through archival clips, contemporary interviews, performances--and a dash of graphic artistry--Open Country positions Hillbilly and Old-Time Music into their rightful place. Jesse himself will be in from Davis to intro his piece, and of course answer questions. A live musical performance is also part of the festivities...in from the Cali Foothills, we've got Ian McMahan on banjo and harmonica! After intermission we'll see Mat (The Looters) Callahan's 45-min. doc on thee authentic music of the 19th Century Slave Resistance, telling of a long-lost song, and the odyssey that led to its recording. $14
For more information: http://othercinema.com
Added to the calendar on Tue, Apr 15, 2025 1:25PM
