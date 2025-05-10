People's Music

Date:

Saturday, May 10, 2025

Time:

8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Event Type:

Screening

Organizer/Author:

Craig Baldwin

Email:

Phone:

(415) 648-0654

Location Details:

992 Valencia St.

Concluding our History from Below series, here's a pair of of mid-length docs that champion both country, and soul-music liberation traditions. Jesse Drew/Glenda Egan's journey into the history of American folk reveals it as thee creative musical expression of working people of all colors. Through archival clips, contemporary interviews, performances--and a dash of graphic artistry--Open Country positions Hillbilly and Old-Time Music into their rightful place. Jesse himself will be in from Davis to intro his piece, and of course answer questions. A live musical performance is also part of the festivities...in from the Cali Foothills, we've got Ian McMahan on banjo and harmonica! After intermission we'll see Mat (The Looters) Callahan's 45-min. doc on thee authentic music of the 19th Century Slave Resistance, telling of a long-lost song, and the odyssey that led to its recording. $14