Lost National Film Treasure

Date:

Saturday, April 26, 2025

Time:

8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Event Type:

Screening

Organizer/Author:

Craig Baldwin

Email:

Phone:

(415) 648-0654

Location Details:

992 Valencia St

Our own (Bernal Heights) international-doc star-shooter is just in from Rwanda to debut his long-in-the-making Somalia masterpiece, the utterly epic quest for the lost film culture of that troubled country. Brecke teams up with the Somali director of the most essential film account of the Dervish liberation story at the core of its memory-sourced. Their film-historical interviews generate multiple nationalistic themes riding a progressively revelatory narrative. Brecke checks in on the current Somali nationals in the Diaspora, all the while—from Mogadishu!--witnessing the production, the destruction, and the determined efforts to finally unearth the crown jewel of 90 years of obscured and obliterated cinema. $13