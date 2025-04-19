From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Date:
Saturday, April 19, 2025
Time:
8:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Craig Baldwin
Email:
Phone:
(415) 648-0654
Location Details:
992 Valencia St
Inaugurating our 4-week History from Below series, here's the West Coast premiere of a fabled piece of Palestinian cinema, introduced by long-time Mission ally Caitlin Manning. Kamal Aljafari's 2024 A Fidai is a multiple-award-winning response to the 1982 looting of of the Palestinian Film Archive in Lebanon by Israeli Defense Forces, in which the maker has ingeniously inserted new material into gaps in the filmstrip itself! He digitally re-positions new figures and grounds as “Counter-Archive“ techniques, towards re-purposing what's left to restore a people's memory. In our opening section, Caitlin shares 5 contemporary shorts made in Gaza and the West Bank, plus introduces a brisk Report Back from her recent junket to Ramallah, Hebron, and other Wesr Bank locales. $13
For more information: http://othercinema.com
Added to the calendar on Tue, Apr 15, 2025 1:12PM
