From Harm to Liberation: An Interfaith Vigil to Stop ICE Expansion
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Vigil/Ritual
Interfaith Movement for Human Integrity
4159691875
📍 Location: the Gates of FCI Dublin Women’s Prison (corner of 8th St. and Arnold), Dublin 94568
*Accessible by BART ( 35 min walk / 5-7 drive away from Dublin/Pleasanton Station)
📅 Date: Wednesday, April 16, 2025
⏰ Time: 5:30 pm – 7 pm
* Parking across the street at Santa Rita Jail.
*Accessible via BART (1.5 mile walk) A car shuttle will be available from Dublin/Pleasanton BART Station) Please request in RSVP form.
* Participants are invited to bring lawn chairs or something to sit on to ease prolonged standing.
*Restroom and vending machines available in the lobby of Santa Rita Jail.
As we move towards liberation and renewal in this holy season of Ramadan, Passover and Easter, join us in prayerful action to reject ICE’s plans, uplift women survivors, and demand a world without detention.
Love Demands We:
Honor and uplift survivors of FCI Dublin
Demolish and Permanently Close the facility
Reject all ICE Detention in Dublin
End the terror against immigrant communities
Transform the land to meet community needs
This action will be a sacred gathering of faith and resistance, featuring: Interfaith solidarity with Jewish, Muslim, Christian, and Buddhist leaders offering blessings and reflections with live music and prayer.
For more information: https://www.im4humanintegrity.org/2025/04/...
