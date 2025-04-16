From Harm to Liberation: An Interfaith Vigil to Stop ICE Expansion

Date:

Wednesday, April 16, 2025

Time:

5:30 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

Interfaith Movement for Human Integrity

Email:

Phone:

4159691875

Location Details:

📍 Location: the Gates of FCI Dublin Women’s Prison (corner of 8th St. and Arnold), Dublin 94568



*Accessible by BART ( 35 min walk / 5-7 drive away from Dublin/Pleasanton Station)



* Parking across the street at Santa Rita Jail.



*Accessible via BART (1.5 mile walk) A car shuttle will be available from Dublin/Pleasanton BART Station) Please request in RSVP form.



* Participants are invited to bring lawn chairs or something to sit on to ease prolonged standing.



*Restroom and vending machines available in the lobby of Santa Rita Jail.

As we move towards liberation and renewal in this holy season of Ramadan, Passover and Easter, join us in prayerful action to reject ICE’s plans, uplift women survivors, and demand a world without detention.



Love Demands We:



Honor and uplift survivors of FCI Dublin

Demolish and Permanently Close the facility

Reject all ICE Detention in Dublin

End the terror against immigrant communities

Transform the land to meet community needs



This action will be a sacred gathering of faith and resistance, featuring: Interfaith solidarity with Jewish, Muslim, Christian, and Buddhist leaders offering blessings and reflections with live music and prayer.