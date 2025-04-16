top
East Bay U.S. Immigrant Rights Police State & Prisons Racial Justice

From Harm to Liberation: An Interfaith Vigil to Stop ICE Expansion

Dublin Action Flyers ( English and Spanish)
Download PDF (2.0MB)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Time:
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Interfaith Movement for Human Integrity
Email:
Phone:
4159691875
Location Details:
📍 Location: the Gates of FCI Dublin Women’s Prison (corner of 8th St. and Arnold), Dublin 94568

*Accessible by BART ( 35 min walk / 5-7 drive away from Dublin/Pleasanton Station)

📅 Date: Wednesday, April 16, 2025

⏰ Time: 5:30 pm – 7 pm

* Parking across the street at Santa Rita Jail.

*Accessible via BART (1.5 mile walk) A car shuttle will be available from Dublin/Pleasanton BART Station) Please request in RSVP form.

* Participants are invited to bring lawn chairs or something to sit on to ease prolonged standing.

*Restroom and vending machines available in the lobby of Santa Rita Jail.
As we move towards liberation and renewal in this holy season of Ramadan, Passover and Easter, join us in prayerful action to reject ICE’s plans, uplift women survivors, and demand a world without detention.

Love Demands We:

Honor and uplift survivors of FCI Dublin
Demolish and Permanently Close the facility
Reject all ICE Detention in Dublin
End the terror against immigrant communities
Transform the land to meet community needs

This action will be a sacred gathering of faith and resistance, featuring: Interfaith solidarity with Jewish, Muslim, Christian, and Buddhist leaders offering blessings and reflections with live music and prayer.
For more information: https://www.im4humanintegrity.org/2025/04/...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Apr 15, 2025 11:50AM
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center.
