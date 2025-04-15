From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Return Deported Kilmar Abrego Garcia! Protest Trump's Defiance of Supreme Court Order
Date:
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
SF Peninsula area organizers
Location Details:
Gateway Park
Intersection El Camino Real and Castro St.
Mountain View, CA
From 6 to 7pm today emergency rally
Protest Trump Defiance of SCOTUS order to return the unlawfully deported Kilmar Abrego Garcia. He remains in prison in El Salvador.
Gateway Park is on corner across from the large bank a little hard to see but it's there behind some trees.. About 10 min walk from Caltrain Mtn View station. If driving Come early to find street parking on Castro St or neighborhood.
Added to the calendar on Tue, Apr 15, 2025 11:16AM
