Return Deported Kilmar Abrego Garcia! Protest Trump's Defiance of Supreme Court Order

Date:

Tuesday, April 15, 2025

Time:

6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

SF Peninsula area organizers

Location Details:

Gateway Park

Intersection El Camino Real and Castro St.

Mountain View, CA

From 6 to 7pm today emergency rally

Protest Trump Defiance of SCOTUS order to return the unlawfully deported Kilmar Abrego Garcia. He remains in prison in El Salvador.

Gateway Park is on corner across from the large bank a little hard to see but it's there behind some trees.. About 10 min walk from Caltrain Mtn View station. If driving Come early to find street parking on Castro St or neighborhood.