SSA DOGE Goons falsely declaring live immigrants dead is pure evil
By Lynda Carson - April 15, 2025
The grim Google News Headlines for the Social Security Administration appear to keep getting worse on a daily basis.
According to some of the latest Google News Headlines, it reads, Trump administration overrode Social Security staff to list immigrants as dead, Social security lists thousands of migrants as dead to prompt them to ‘self-deport,’ Trump admin lists many living immigrants as dead in social security database, Trump aides direct social security administration to list more than 6,000 living immigrants as dead, Trump administration lists thousands of immigrants as dead in new policy, What to know about the social security administration listing thousands of living immigrants as dead, Trump’s social security team has reportedly marked more than 6,000 immigrants as dead, Trump administration adds immigrants to social security dead list to encourage self-deportation, Social Security numbers canceled for thousands, migrants listed as dead, etc…
Click on the link below, to see more headlines about live immigrants listed as being dead by the federal government…
https://news.google.com/search?q=immigrants%20listed%20as%20dead&hl=en-US&gl=US&ceid=US%3Aen
For more, “AFGE Member Testifies Trump Administration Deliberately Sabotages Social Security, Beneficiaries.”
https://www.afge.org/article/afge-member-testifies-trump-administration-deliberately-sabotages-social-security-beneficiaries/
That’s right! The American public has experienced the stock market crash, tyranny, brutality, ruthlessness, stupidity, ugliness, utter chaos, sabotage of the Social Security Administration, and catastrophic evil policies of the insane convicted felon President Donald J. Trump administration ever since he got back into the White House around 85 days ago. And in many ways, this is a horrific understatement of what the American public has actually been experiencing on a daily basis.
The brutal attacks on the Social Security Administration (SSA) and its employees since the convicted felon Trump has gotten back into office, has over 70 million social security recipients terrified of losing their retirement benefits that they paid for, and they are very afraid that the SSA may collapse at any day now.
Lately, during the past week Musk’s DOGE activities at the Social Security Administration have literally become ‘pure evil’ and ‘ghoulish,’ when considering that they have listed around 7,000 or more live immigrants as being dead in the Social Security Death Master file, now renamed by DOGE goons as the “Ineligible file.” If these ghoulish activities are not ‘pure evil,’ then what is?
If Musk’s DOGE goons can legally get away with these kinds of atrocious activities against immigrants, what is there to stop the convicted felon President Donald J. Trump from having this done to people on his enemies list, or judges he does not like, or political adversaries, and people who fight back against his horrific policies? It appears that they have opened up pandoras box, and there is no going back now that it appears that DOGE can get away with these kinds of crimes, and inhumane activities.
Reportedly, the announcement of Musk’s DOGE goons listing live immigrants as being dead, drew sharp criticism from Martin O’Malley, the former Social Security Administration Commissioner under former President Joe Biden.
“If they can, contrary to the law and every regulation and without any due process, mark people inside SSA’s database dead who legally entered the country and were legally required to be issued a work SSA number, then they can do that to anybody,” O’Malley said.
Declaration Of Tiffany Flick:
Additionally, in an April 14, 2025, declaration in Case 1:25-cv-00596-ELH, according to Tiffany Flick, who had 30 years experience working at the SSA prior to her recent retirement, in part she declared, “SSA uses Numident information to create a record of reported deaths known as the Death Master File (“DMF”) and shares the full DMF, as authorized, with federal benefit-paying agencies to assist with benefits administration and preventing and detecting fraud. The DMF includes each deceased number holder’s Social Security Number (“SSN”), name, date of birth, and date of death. As of December 2023, the full DMF contained information on more than 141 million deceased number holders.
Intentionally marking people who are still living as dead in the Numident and/or Death Master File is unheard of and improper, “declared Flick.” (See Death Master File info https://www.ssa.gov/dataexchange/request_dmf.html )
For people erroneously recorded as dead, the consequences are severe. Loans may be terminated, and banking and credit card accounts may be closed. Affected individuals may be unable to open new accounts or apply for loans. Medicare and Medicaid coverage will immediately stop, as both coverage and claims will be rejected. Life insurance policies may be canceled, and future applications may be rejected. Affected individuals may not be able to obtain a job or get approved for an apartment. They may not be able to rent a car, open a utility account, access FEMA benefits, or in some states—even get a drivers license,” Flick declared in the lawsuit called, AFSCME v Social Security Administration on April 14, 2025.
In a different court declaration by Tiffany Flick. For more about the madness happening at the SSA, click on the link below.
https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.mdd.577321/gov.uscourts.mdd.577321.22.10.pdf
April 11, 2025, Press Release from Democracy Forward:
Announcement of a new court filing. See link to the latest court filing below…
https://democracyforward.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/130-REDACTED-Motion-to-Expand-Hearing-Scope-and-to-File-Supplemental-Declarations.pdf
Unions, Retirees Raise New Concerns Over DOGE Access to Social Security Data
Filing Comes as Court Directs Acting SSA Commissioner to Appear at Tuesday Hearing
“Baltimore, MD – Democracy Forward has submitted two filings in its litigation on behalf of a coalition of unions and retirees challenging the ongoing, unlawful access to sensitive personal data by Elon Musk’s so-called “Department of Government Efficiency” (DOGE) at the Social Security Administration (SSA).
Today, a new filing raises concerns in response to recent, troubling reporting that the SSA is operating in potential violation of the current court order and potentially exposing individuals to harm through unlawful data access and misuse. The New York Times report found that a DOGE employee sent SSA leadership a list of over 6,300 individuals identified by homeland security officials for placement on SSA “death master file” — a move reportedly intended to pressure immigrants to “self-deport” by cutting off access to federal benefits. The reported conduct directly violates the court’s existing temporary restraining order (TRO) and the Privacy Act, and contradicts SSA’s own statements that DOGE employees no longer have access to systems that contain personally identifiable information.
In response, the plaintiffs are asking the court to expand the scope of next Tuesday’s hearing and allow the submission of additional evidence to address these developments.
Last night, in their reply in support of their preliminary injunction, plaintiffs elevated previously raised concerns about the use of unproven and potentially dangerous artificial intelligence (AI) tools by DOGE employees at SSA. The filing includes a new declaration from USDS co-founder Erie Meyer, which highlights concerns with DOGE’s potential use of “Grok” at SSA and details the risks associated with unapproved AI.
“This President continues to engage in lawless behavior, violating the law and abusing our systems of checks and balances. We will continue to shine a light on these abuses of power and use every legal tool available to protect people and their privacy,” said Skye Perryman, President & CEO of Democracy Forward.
The filings are the latest in the lawsuit brought on behalf of the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME), the American Federation of Teachers (AFT), and the Alliance for Retired Americans (ARA) and an emergency motion for a temporary restraining order filed last month.
District Court Judge Ellen Lipton Hollander today directed acting-SSA Commissioner Leland Dudek to appear at a previously scheduled preliminary injunction hearing on Tuesday, April 15th, to offer witness testimony.”
Musk’s DOGE Has Been Trying To Get Around Court Orders:
Reportedly according to an article, in part it states, “Representatives of Elon Musk’s U.S. DOGE Service have sought for weeks to get around a court order barring their access to sensitive data and internal systems at the Social Security Administration, prompting career staff to repeatedly resist their efforts, according to a half dozen people familiar with the DOGE team’s actions and records obtained by The Washington Post.
The battle inside the agency led the Justice Department to intervene to deny DOGE access to the data, even as the Trump administration installed and promoted DOGE-friendly leaders to dramatically cut back services at Social Security. It involved staff, from rank-and-file employees to senior leaders, including acting commissioner Leland Dudek, who was appointed to his position after displaying public loyalty to DOGE. And it eventually helped lead to the physical removal last week of a top career executive, who had been warned he would be fired if he kept refusing to let DOGE into Social Security’s systems.
At the same time, Dudek mistakenly let one of the DOGE representatives into a Social Security database last week, violating the court order, according to a person familiar with events who, like others interviewed for this report, spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation. That error led a federal judge to summon Dudek for a hearing Tuesday at federal court in Baltimore, but the Trump administration said in a filing late Monday that he would no longer appear.”
Acting Commissioner of SSA - Leland C. Dudek:
Leland C. Dudek - Leland.C.Dudek [at] ssa.gov
https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Leland+C.+Dudek
https://www.ssa.gov/agency/commissioner/
Some of Musk’s DOGE Employees At The SSA:
Antonio J. Gracias Private equity investor Mr. Gracias is one of Mr. Musk’s oldest friends; he was an early investor in SpaceX, Tesla and other companies, and he helped fund a pro-Trump super PAC started by Mr. Musk. Mr. Gracias said he was at Mar-a-Lago with Musk during the transition. He has now taken a role at the Social Security Administration. Agency involvement: Social Security Administration Company involvement: SpaceX, Tesla
https://www.valorep.com/team/antonio-gracias
3737 Collins AVE PH3
Miami Beach, FL 33140
https://www.redfin.com/FL/Miami-Beach/3737-Collins-Ave-33140/unit-3/home/42675662
https://www.compass.com/listing/3737-collins-avenue-unit-ph3-miami-beach-fl-33140/655027184081220857/
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202410099684835311
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202412059720737093
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202503059754054006
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202410159685491246
https://search.sunbiz.org/Inquiry/CorporationSearch/SearchResults?InquiryType=EntityName&InquiryDirectionType=PreviousRecord&SearchTerm=3740%20A%20LLC&SearchNameOrder=3737FEDERALHIGHWAY%20L170000755840&ListNameOrder=3737CARIBBEANPARTNERS%20L090000791990&Detail=FL.DOS.Corporations.Shared.Contracts.FilingRecord
Jon Koval Private equity investor Mr. Koval is a vice president at Antonio Gracias’s company Valor Equity Partners, and he joined the Social Security Administration with Mr. Gracias. Agency involvement: Social Security Administration
Payton Rehling Data engineer Mr. Rehling is a data engineer at Antonio Gracias’s company Valor Equity Partners, and he joined the Social Security Administration with Mr. Gracias. Agency involvement: Social Security Administration
Scott Coulter Chief Information Officer, Social Security Administration Mr. Coulter is a private equity investor who has been one of the lead DOGE team members at the Social Security Administration. In March, he was named the agency’s chief information officer. Agency involvement: Social Security Administration, National Aeronautics and Space Administration
Michael Russo Senior Adviser, Social Security Administration Before joining the Social Security Administration, Mr. Russo was an executive at a tech company that processes payments for Mr. Musk’s Starlink. Agency involvement: Social Security Administration Company involvement: Starlink
Luke Farritor Software engineer Few of Mr. Musk’s aides have been spotted at as many federal agencies as Mr. Farritor, a prize-winning computer scientist who dropped out of college. He has spent a significant amount of time at the General Services Administration, interviewing tech staff members about their work. Agency involvement: General Services
Administration, United States Agency for International Development, Centers for Disease Control, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, Social Security Administration, Department of Energy, Department of Education, Department of Health and Human Services, United States Digital Service, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Company involvement: SpaceX
Ethan Shaotran Software engineer Mr. Shaotran is part of the cadre of young coders. He founded an artificial intelligence start-up that received funding from OpenAI, a major player in tech and one of Mr. Musk’s chief competitors in A.I. Agency involvement: General Services Administration, Social Security Administration, Department of Education, Inter-American Foundation
Aram Moghaddassi Software engineer Mr. Moghaddassi has worked at X and Neuralink, and was part of the DOGE landing team at the Treasury. He was one of several staff members who were interviewed on Fox News with Mr. Musk in March. Agency involvement: Treasury Department, Social Security Administration Company involvement: X, Neuralink
Cole Killian Software engineer Mr. Killian is among the young coders working at DOGE and is listed as a detailee at the Environmental Protection Agency, a designation often given to those on temporary assignment. Agency involvement: Social Security Administration, Environmental Protection Agency
Nikhil Rajpal Software engineer Mr. Rajpal is part of the group of young coders at DOGE who have gone into various federal agencies to carry out Mr. Musk’s directives. Agency involvement: Office of Personnel Management, Social Security Administration, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
Akash Bobba Software engineer Mr. Bobba is among the young coders at DOGE. He interned at Palantir, which was founded by Peter Thiel, a longtime Republican backer who has a long, on-again-off-again history with Mr. Musk. Agency involvement: Office of Personnel Management, General Services Administration, Social Security Administration
It appears that Trump, Musk’s DOGE goons, and SSA Acting Commissioner Leland C. Dudek may be ignoring the courts orders as they continue to sabotage and destroy the Social Security Administration.
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
