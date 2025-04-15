From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Free Khalil! Students & People Demand the Freedom of Mahmoud Khalil at ICE in SF
Hundreds of students and people rallied at the San Francico ICE office to demand the freedom of Mahmoud Khalil and an end to deportation threats and for the freedom of Palestine
Students and people protested at the San Francisco ICE office to demand the release of Columbia University Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil, an end to the deportations and for the freedom of Palestine.
Participants talked about the danger to all democratic rights and the escalating dangers of the Trump government. Participants also connected the fight for democratic rights with the fight in the labor movement against union busting & attacks on the working class.
This action took place on April 14, 2025.
Additional Media:
PGFTU Gaza Calls On US Workers To Launch General Strike To Stop Genocide With Michael Letwin L4P
https://youtu.be/IrpYDwWPI9I
Statement Of PFGTU Gaza For General Strike On May Day In US
https://laborforpalestine.net/2024/03/23/on-international-workers-day-urgent-appeal-from-the-palestinian-general-federation-of-trade-unions-pgftu-gaza/
Police Attack Palestine Labor Activists In Front Of Chicago Labor Notes Conference
https://youtu.be/MiAnMqi8ZNw
Labor For Palestine Rally At 2024 Chicago Labor Notes Conference
https://youtu.be/4CIXwU4KUzg
Palestinian Labor Activists Speak Out At 2024 Chicago Labor Notes
https://youtu.be/Btwjq9XP7js
The Israeli Histadrut, Zionism, The AFL-CIO & Imperialism With Carol Lang
https://youtu.be/HLtLDS0FbSE
Links Between Zionism, Histadrut, South Africa, CIA & The AFL-CIO At BA Labor For Palestine Conf
https://youtu.be/4oKlvqu6GAs
Fighting Privatization, Capitalism & Imperialist War With French CGT Rail Worker Axel Persson
https://youtu.be/JTD4QWlxW1U
The War On Palestinians, ZIM Line, MUA Dockers & Labor Action With MUA Sydney Sec. Paul Keating
https://youtu.be/ZT7SOvcyjHQ
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/dAoQ7QKSZ3A
