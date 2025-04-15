top
Palestine San Francisco U.S. Education & Student Activism Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Immigrant Rights Labor & Workers

Free Khalil! Students & People Demand the Freedom of Mahmoud Khalil at ICE in SF

by Labor Video Project
Tue, Apr 15, 2025 9:32AM
Hundreds of students and people rallied at the San Francico ICE office to demand the freedom of Mahmoud Khalil and an end to deportation threats and for the freedom of Palestine
Hundreds of students and people rallied at the San Francico ICE office to demand the freedom of Mahmoud Khalil and an end to deportation ...
Students and people protested at the San Francisco ICE office to demand the release of Columbia University Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil, an end to the deportations and for the freedom of Palestine.

Participants talked about the danger to all democratic rights and the escalating dangers of the Trump government. Participants also connected the fight for democratic rights with the fight in the labor movement against union busting & attacks on the working class.

This action took place on April 14, 2025.

Additional Media:

PGFTU Gaza Calls On US Workers To Launch General Strike To Stop Genocide With Michael Letwin L4P
https://youtu.be/IrpYDwWPI9I

Statement Of PFGTU Gaza For General Strike On May Day In US
https://laborforpalestine.net/2024/03/23/on-international-workers-day-urgent-appeal-from-the-palestinian-general-federation-of-trade-unions-pgftu-gaza/

Police Attack Palestine Labor Activists In Front Of Chicago Labor Notes Conference
https://youtu.be/MiAnMqi8ZNw

Labor For Palestine Rally At 2024 Chicago Labor Notes Conference
https://youtu.be/4CIXwU4KUzg

Palestinian Labor Activists Speak Out At 2024 Chicago Labor Notes
https://youtu.be/Btwjq9XP7js

The Israeli Histadrut, Zionism, The AFL-CIO & Imperialism With Carol Lang
https://youtu.be/HLtLDS0FbSE

Links Between Zionism, Histadrut, South Africa, CIA & The AFL-CIO At BA Labor For Palestine Conf
https://youtu.be/4oKlvqu6GAs

Fighting Privatization, Capitalism & Imperialist War With French CGT Rail Worker Axel Persson
https://youtu.be/JTD4QWlxW1U

The War On Palestinians, ZIM Line, MUA Dockers & Labor Action With MUA Sydney Sec. Paul Keating
https://youtu.be/ZT7SOvcyjHQ

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/dAoQ7QKSZ3A
§Free Mahmoud Banner At Rally
by Labor Video Project
Tue, Apr 15, 2025 9:32AM
sm_img_0033.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
https://youtu.be/dAoQ7QKSZ3A
§The Torturers and War Mongers
by Labor Video Project
Tue, Apr 15, 2025 9:32AM
sm_img_0034.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Two signs at the rally
https://youtu.be/dAoQ7QKSZ3A
