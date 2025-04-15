Hundreds of students and people rallied at the San Francico ICE office to demand the freedom of Mahmoud Khalil and an end to deportation threats and for the freedom of Palestine

Students and people protested at the San Francisco ICE office to demand the release of Columbia University Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil, an end to the deportations and for the freedom of Palestine.Participants talked about the danger to all democratic rights and the escalating dangers of the Trump government. Participants also connected the fight for democratic rights with the fight in the labor movement against union busting & attacks on the working class.This action took place on April 14, 2025.