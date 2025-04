On Saturday, April 19, 2025 starting at 11:00 AMMore info: https://events.pol-rev.com/events/083ed2c5-e817-4a77-9f03-f755e521710a This Saturday, April 19, 2025 marks the 250th anniversary of the first day of the American Revolution. Over a year later, the Continental Congress would sign the Declaration of Independence on July 4th against tyranny, declaring that "a Tyrant, is unfit to be the ruler of a free people."As the Trump administration and the billionaire coup ramp up their attacks on working people, we come together to say we will not be intimidated into silence!Join us for a program and rally to demand an END to the ultra-right billionaire agenda - hands off our unions, hands off our social security, hands off our students, hands off our democratic rights! We’re here to fight for a better world, one that prioritizes PEOPLE and not profit.This event is part of a nationwide day of protest for democracy 250th anniversary of the start of the American Revolution.