San Francisco: Civic Center Protest - Stop the Billionaire Agenda: We Fight Back!
Date:
Saturday, April 19, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
We Fight Back Bay Area
Location Details:
Civic Center Plaza
Larkin Street between McAllister St. and Grove St.
San Francisco, CA 94102
Peaceful protest
Larkin Street between McAllister St. and Grove St.
San Francisco, CA 94102
Peaceful protest
On Saturday, April 19, 2025 starting at 11:00 AM
More info: https://events.pol-rev.com/events/083ed2c5-e817-4a77-9f03-f755e521710a
This Saturday, April 19, 2025 marks the 250th anniversary of the first day of the American Revolution. Over a year later, the Continental Congress would sign the Declaration of Independence on July 4th against tyranny, declaring that "a Tyrant, is unfit to be the ruler of a free people."
As the Trump administration and the billionaire coup ramp up their attacks on working people, we come together to say we will not be intimidated into silence!
Join us for a program and rally to demand an END to the ultra-right billionaire agenda - hands off our unions, hands off our social security, hands off our students, hands off our democratic rights! We’re here to fight for a better world, one that prioritizes PEOPLE and not profit.
This event is part of a nationwide day of protest for democracy 250th anniversary of the start of the American Revolution.
For more information: https://www.bayresistance.org/events/we-fi...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Apr 15, 2025 5:57AM
