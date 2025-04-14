From the Open-Publishing Calendar
California Coastal Commission Fines Sable Offshore $18 Million for Illegal Coastal Development
One of the Largest Penalties in Agency History
Santa Barbara, Calif., April 11. 2025 — Yesterday, the California Coastal Commission issued an $18 million fine and other major penalties against Sable Offshore Corp. for extensive and unpermitted work that harmed habitats and waters on California’s coastline.
Sable, a new Texas oil company, has been rushing to complete repairs on an old, severely damaged pipeline, in violation of cease and desist orders from the Commission and numerous notices of violation from the Commission and other state agencies. At Thursday’s hearing, the Commission also voted to levy a Cease and Desist Order that will remain in effect until Sable obtains approvals for both past and future activities related to its onshore and offshore pipelines and a Restoration Order to address the significant impacts of the unpermitted work.
Sable is attempting to restart a massive oil and gas drilling operation on the Gaviota Coast, including the heavily corroded pipeline — the same one that burst in 2015, causing one of the worst oil spills in California history. The spill near Refugio State Beach poisoned 150 miles of the California coast. It killed hundreds of birds and marine mammals, including dolphins and sea lions, and devastated local economies.
At the hearing, staff presented extensive evidence that Sable ignored state orders, plowed through sensitive habitats, and conducted large-scale excavation, all in violation of California’s Coastal Act. “In light of the failure of Santa Barbara County to act and Sable’s utter disregard for the law, I’m left with no choice but to support the application of these penalties today,” said Commissioner Meagan Harmon.
A fine of $14.9 million was initially recommended by staff, but during the hearing, Chair Cummings brought a motion to increase the fine to the maximum of $18 million. A potential efficiency discount would bring the fine back down to around $14.9 million should the company comply with and pursue the suggested pathway by the commission staff.
“On behalf of our clients and the broader community, we applaud the Coastal Commission’s actions to hold Sable accountable for its unpermitted work and the significant harm it has caused to habitats, species, and waters on the Central Coast,” said Alex Katz, Executive Director of Environmental Defense Center, which represents Get Oil Out!, the Santa Barbara County Action Network, the Sierra Club, and Santa Barbara Channelkeeper in this case. “Sable’s reprehensible conduct not only warrants the $18 million fine and the other orders — it should be disqualifying for any company, especially one that wants to operate a highly dangerous project like this. After this behavior, how can we trust this company to operate responsibly, safely, or in compliance with any regulations or laws? California can’t afford another disaster on our coast. It’s time to end this ill-conceived project and permanently decommission this failed pipeline before it causes more harm.”
Sable had previously received two Cease and Desist Orders for conducting work on the pipeline in the coastal zone without required authorizations and in violation of the Coastal Act. The company almost immediately sued the commission after the most recent order, vowed to continue work in defiance of the order, and is telling investors that restart of the pipeline is anticipated in the second quarter of 2025.
This landmark enforcement action reflects the Commission’s foundational mission: protecting the California coast from irresponsible oil development. The agency was established in the wake of the 1969 Santa Barbara oil spill, when an offshore platform blowout spilled millions of gallons of crude into the Pacific Ocean, blackening beaches and killing thousands of birds and marine animals. The public outcry that followed helped birth the modern environmental movement and led directly to the creation of the Coastal Commission through a voter initiative in 1972. Yesterday’s action underscores the Commission’s unique authority under the California Coastal Act to protect coastal resources and hold violators accountable.
Environmental and climate advocates from across California are applauding the Commission’s vote and for playing such a pivotal oversight role in protecting our coast from the restart of the aging pipeline and the risk of more oil spills.
Spenser James, Sacred Places Institute for Indigenous Peoples
“Sacred Places Institute for Indigenous Peoples supports the Coastal Commissions Staff’s recommendations for issuing appropriate fines and mandatory restoration projects. Additionally, we recommend that an equitable portion of the money from the fines be earmarked for Chumash Tribes and Chumash Non-Profits. Additionally, all restoration work should be done in meaningful and respectful partnership with the Chumash Peoples.”
Brenna Yellowthunder, Indigenous Environmental Network
“On behalf of the Indigenous Environmental Network, we firmly stand against this zombie pipeline. As the first and last lines of defense against these extractive projects, Indigenous Peoples steward over 80% of the world’s biodiversity. We were at the hearing today because we need to defend our land and water. For our future seven generations, we need to do everything and anything to put a stop to the Santa Barbara pipeline. Today’s vote to issue a $18 million penalty against Sable was a critical step in the right direction. As corporate greed drags these pipelines back to life, the California Coastal Commission is showing leadership where our 47th president will not by choosing the people over profit.”
Mati Waiya, Executive Director, Wishtoyo Chumash Foundation
“These pipelines have continued to be a looming threat to Chumash cultural resources, marine ecosystems, and the communities of Santa Barbara County,” said Mati Waiya, Executive Director of the Wishtoyo Chumash Foundation. “Wishtoyo is proud of the Coastal Commission for standing up against oil development for our communities.”
Nicole Ghio, California Director, Food & Water Watch
“California’s coastal communities and vital natural resources are already at serious risk due to climate change and decades of contamination from polluting industries. With our federal government appearing to walk in lockstep with the fossil fuel industry at every turn, today’s decision by the Coastal Commission shows we have leaders in California willing to step up and prioritize people over corporate greed. We call on all of our state’s leaders to reject Sable’s misguided attempt to restart drilling in Santa Barbara despite the history of environmental and public safety impacts.”
Haley Ehlers, Executive Director, Climate First: Replacing Oil & Gas (CFROG)
For decades, the oil and gas industry has sought to claim the Central Coast, all while damaging our coast, environment, and communities. We applaud the Coastal Commission’s vigilance in holding an irresponsible operator accountable for egregious violations that put our beautiful region at risk. Our state leaders must follow suit to stop all unlawful work by Sable and ensure this corroded pipeline is decommissioned, rather than reactivated.
Maureen Ellenberger, Chair of Sierra Club’s Santa Barbara-Ventura Chapter
In the aftermath of the horrific 2015 oil spill at Refugio State Beach, the California Coastal Commission worked diligently to protect vulnerable ocean species and habitats. Now, with Sable’s attempts to circumvent cease and desist orders and restart the same pipeline responsible for that devastating spill, the Coastal Commission is stepping up once again. Sierra Club applauds the Commission’s decisive action today to protect Santa Barbara from this zombie pipeline. In the face of environmental threats from both the federal government and private corporations, it’s inspiring to see the Commission demonstrate why California stands apart in its commitment to environmental protection.
Allie Rosenbluth, U.S. Campaign Manager, Oil Change International
“The California Coastal Commission did the right thing today by holding Sable accountable for its violations of California environmental protections. Now, it’s time for Governor Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta to step in and stop this dangerous pipeline from coming back online. Newsom is proud of his reputation as a climate champion, but to deserve that title, he needs to stand up against fossil fuel projects like the Sable Pipeline, which will worsen the fires and heatwaves that ravage California each year, spill oil on its beaches, and pollute communities’ air and water.”
Jenna McGovern, UCSB Environmental Affairs Board, UCSB Stop Sable Coalition
The Coastal Commission showed up for our community today and made the right choice to hold Sable responsible for the damage they’ve caused. This made an example out of Sable that we all can learn from: no one is above the law. Students of all ages used their voices, and we thank the commission for lending their time to hear our concerns. We fell in love with this coastline and chose to make it our home — now we’ve taken it on as our job to protect, and we are optimistic for this issue to be put behind us. Students have long advocated for oil divestment, and we will continue to show up. It’s a privilege to be supported by this powerful state commission and continue on as world leader in climate action.
Ted Morton, Executive Director, Santa Barbara Channelkeeper
We are pleased that the Commission has taken strong actions to protect the California Coast by requiring Sable Offshore to stop its unauthorized pipeline work to restart oil drilling on the Gaviota Coast and restore the damage this work caused to habitats and waters.
Alex Katz, Executive Director, Environmental Defense Center
On behalf of our clients and the broader community, we applaud the Coastal Commission’s actions to hold Sable accountable for its unpermitted work and the significant harm it has caused to habitats, species, and waters on the Central Coast. Sable’s reprehensible conduct not only warrants the $18 million fine and the other orders – it should be disqualifying for any company, especially one that wants to operate a highly dangerous project like this. After this behavior, how can we trust this company to operate responsibly, safely, or in compliance with any regulations or laws? California can’t afford another disaster on our coast. It’s time to end this ill-conceived project and permanently decommission this failed pipeline before it causes more harm.
The Environmental Defense Center defends nature and advances environmental justice on California’s Central Coast through advocacy and legal action. Since 1977, EDC has represented more than 140 nonprofit, community-based organizations to protect the Central Coast and the Earth’s climate. EDC is funded through private donations, receiving no government assistance. More at: http://www.EnvironmentalDefenseCenter.org.
https://www.environmentaldefensecenter.org/programs_press_type/parent-room/california-coastal-commission-fines-sable-offshore-18-million-for-illegal-coastal-development-one-of-the-largest-penalties-in-agency-history/
For more information: https://www.environmentaldefensecenter.org/
