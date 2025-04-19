From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Stop the Trump Attacks on the People and the Environment!
Date:
Saturday, April 19, 2025
Time:
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
April 19th Protest Committee
Location Details:
Concord BART Plaza, CONCORD, CA
STOP THE TRUMP ATTACKS ON THE PEOPLE AND THE ENVIRONMENT!
RALLY & MARCH
SATURDAY, APRIL 19th, 2025
1:00PM
CONCORD BART PLAZA
Let's stop fascism before it takes away all our freedoms and rigts!
Stop Trump, Stop Deportations, Stop the attacks on government workers, women, immigrants, students! We will make our voices heard.
RALLY & MARCH
SATURDAY, APRIL 19th, 2025
1:00PM
CONCORD BART PLAZA
Let's stop fascism before it takes away all our freedoms and rigts!
Stop Trump, Stop Deportations, Stop the attacks on government workers, women, immigrants, students! We will make our voices heard.
Added to the calendar on Mon, Apr 14, 2025 10:32AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network