Stop the Trump Attacks on the People and the Environment!

Date:

Saturday, April 19, 2025

Time:

1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

April 19th Protest Committee

Location Details:

Concord BART Plaza, CONCORD, CA

STOP THE TRUMP ATTACKS ON THE PEOPLE AND THE ENVIRONMENT!



RALLY & MARCH

SATURDAY, APRIL 19th, 2025

1:00PM

CONCORD BART PLAZA



Let's stop fascism before it takes away all our freedoms and rigts!

Stop Trump, Stop Deportations, Stop the attacks on government workers, women, immigrants, students! We will make our voices heard.