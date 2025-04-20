From the Open-Publishing Calendar
San Francisco Animal Rights Protest
Date:
Sunday, April 20, 2025
Time:
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Direct Action Everywhere
Location Details:
127 Collingwood St, San Francisco, CA 94114
A restaurant in San Francisco continues to source from Perdue's Petaluma Poultry despite being informed of the criminal animal cruelty occurring at its facilities. We've asked them to cut ties, but they remain complicit in supporting animal abuse. We are protesting to request that they drop Petaluma Poultry as a supplier.
---
WHERE: Meeting outside 127 Collingwood St, San Francisco
WHEN: Sunday, April 20th, meeting at 12pm
WEAR: Whatever you’d like
ACCESSIBILITY: We will walk less than 1/4 mile between the meeting location and the protest location. The protest will involve standing in place for 60-90 minutes. If you have questions or need support to attend this event, email sfbay [at] directactioneverywhere.com
WHO: Everyone is welcome! However, please do not come if you have or recently had symptoms of or exposure to COVID-19.
If you're nervous, you can come observe or hold a sign quietly.
---
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct. If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail sfbay [at] directactioneverywhere.com.
---
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/6788019946...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Apr 14, 2025 10:23AM
