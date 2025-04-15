No Taxes for Genocide! Follow the Tax $ Pipeline!

Date:

Tuesday, April 15, 2025

Time:

12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Critical Mass

Organizer/Author:

CODEPINK Bay Area

Location Details:

One Post to 333 Bush to 555 California to Battery & Sacramento to Montgomery & Sacramento.

On TAX DAY: NO TAXES FOR GENOCIDE!

Tour the Money Pipeline from U.S. Senate to Trump to Lockheed to Israel



Tour 5 tax pipeline spots in the SF Financial District, with wheelbarrows of cash, red banner memorial of murdered children of Gaza, tax returns on fire, bloody hands, street theater, sidewalk chalking, chanting, music, noise making, snacks. The tour stops are all within a few blocks of each other. Rides are available in non-Tesla electric car for non-walkers.



We need walkers, chanters, banner holders, videographers, noise makers, hand print makers, sidewalk chalkers. We need YOU to step up and speak out. Silence is complicity. STOP THE GENOCIDE!



1st Stop: California Senators Schiff (One Post) and Padilla (333 Bush), both a disgrace for voting another $8.8 billion in weapons to Israel. The blood of thousands of civilians is on their hands. They support the starvation and genocide of Palestinians.



2nd Stop: Trump building at 555 California St. Trump is continuing Biden's genocide with our taxes.



3rd Stop: Lockheed Martin, Battery & Sacramento. LM's astronomical profits from selling weapons to Israel to kill civilians and destroy Gaza are the very definition of war profiteering. We pay for the weapons with our taxes and that makes us complicit.



4th Stop: Israeli Consulate, Montgomery & Sacramento. Israel dares to have a consulate in San Francisco! Israel is not welcome in SF. Our taxes pay Israel to commit genocide, making us complicit against our will. $8.8 billion more in heavy weapons was just approved by the Senate. Will Pelosi stop it? Shame on the U.S., shame on Israel.