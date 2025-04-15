top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 4/15/2025
Palestine San Francisco Anti-War Government & Elections

No Taxes for Genocide! Follow the Tax $ Pipeline!

We Won't Pay Taxes for Genocide!
original image (1170x2532)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Critical Mass
Organizer/Author:
CODEPINK Bay Area
Location Details:
One Post to 333 Bush to 555 California to Battery & Sacramento to Montgomery & Sacramento.
On TAX DAY: NO TAXES FOR GENOCIDE!
Tour the Money Pipeline from U.S. Senate to Trump to Lockheed to Israel

Tour 5 tax pipeline spots in the SF Financial District, with wheelbarrows of cash, red banner memorial of murdered children of Gaza, tax returns on fire, bloody hands, street theater, sidewalk chalking, chanting, music, noise making, snacks. The tour stops are all within a few blocks of each other. Rides are available in non-Tesla electric car for non-walkers.

We need walkers, chanters, banner holders, videographers, noise makers, hand print makers, sidewalk chalkers. We need YOU to step up and speak out. Silence is complicity. STOP THE GENOCIDE!

1st Stop: California Senators Schiff (One Post) and Padilla (333 Bush), both a disgrace for voting another $8.8 billion in weapons to Israel. The blood of thousands of civilians is on their hands. They support the starvation and genocide of Palestinians.

2nd Stop: Trump building at 555 California St. Trump is continuing Biden's genocide with our taxes.

3rd Stop: Lockheed Martin, Battery & Sacramento. LM's astronomical profits from selling weapons to Israel to kill civilians and destroy Gaza are the very definition of war profiteering. We pay for the weapons with our taxes and that makes us complicit.

4th Stop: Israeli Consulate, Montgomery & Sacramento. Israel dares to have a consulate in San Francisco! Israel is not welcome in SF. Our taxes pay Israel to commit genocide, making us complicit against our will. $8.8 billion more in heavy weapons was just approved by the Senate. Will Pelosi stop it? Shame on the U.S., shame on Israel.
For more information: https://www.codepink.org
Added to the calendar on Sun, Apr 13, 2025 11:39PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$375.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code