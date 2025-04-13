top
En Español
En Español
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 5/1/2025
En Español

SF Marcha del Primero de Mayo por los derechos de los inmigrantes y los trabajadores

Civic Center Plaza en San Francisco Larkin Street entre McCallister Street y Grove Street San Francisco, CA
original image (574x717)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, May 01, 2025
Time:
4:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Mission Action SF and many more
Location Details:
Civic Center Plaza en San Francisco
Larkin Street entre McCallister Street y Grove Street
San Francisco, CA
¡LOS OBREROS Y LA COMUNIDAD INMIGRANTE, UNIDOS EN LA LUCHA ESTE PRIMERO DE MAYO!

El primero de mayo, mejor conocido como el día internacional del trabajador, conmemora la larga historia de resistencia obrera y la continuidad de construir el poder laboral. Este año, seguimos esta lucha!

Trump y la ultra-derecha creen que con los recientes ataques a nuestras comunidades inmigrantes y obreras, nos puede silenciar e intimidar.

Pero la historia nos enseña que la clase trabajadora puede vencer cuando nos organizamos! Únase a una amplia coalición compuesta por sindicatos laborales, grupos para los derechos migratorios y otras organizaciones comunitarias. Este primero de Mayo tomaremos las calles para decir NO a los ataques a los trabajares, inmigrantes, estudiantes, ni a la clase trabajadora internacional.

¡Cuando resistimos, cuando luchamos, GANAMOS!


- - - - - - - - - - - - - - -


MAY DAY: Immigrant & Workers Rights: One Struggle, One Fight

Join us at Civic Center Plaza for a May Day march and rally!

May 1, 2025 @ 4 PM

May 1st, or May Day, is International Labor Day - the day commemorates a long history of workers’ resistance and building labor power. This year, we continue to fight back!

By launching severe attacks on every aspect of working class life, with attacks on immigrant workers being at the forefront of the agenda, Trump, the right wing, and billionaires believe they can silence and intimidate us.

But we know that workers united and organized can win! Join a broad coalition of labor unions, immigrant rights groups and other community organizations in the streets this May Day to say NO to the attacks on labor, immigrants, students, and the global working class.

We will fight back, and when we fight, WE WIN!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DHW3TAhSKRE/?i...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Apr 13, 2025 10:04PM
§
by Mission Action SF and many more
Sun, Apr 13, 2025 10:04PM
sm_sf_may_day_2025_1.jpg
original image (574x717)
https://www.instagram.com/p/DHW3TAhSKRE/?i...
§
by Mission Action SF and many more
Sun, Apr 13, 2025 10:04PM
sm_sf_may_day._1.jpg
original image (576x717)
https://www.instagram.com/p/DHW3TAhSKRE/?i...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$375.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code