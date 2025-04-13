SF Marcha del Primero de Mayo por los derechos de los inmigrantes y los trabajadores

Date:

Thursday, May 01, 2025

Time:

4:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Mission Action SF and many more

Location Details:

Civic Center Plaza en San Francisco

Larkin Street entre McCallister Street y Grove Street

San Francisco, CA

¡LOS OBREROS Y LA COMUNIDAD INMIGRANTE, UNIDOS EN LA LUCHA ESTE PRIMERO DE MAYO!



El primero de mayo, mejor conocido como el día internacional del trabajador, conmemora la larga historia de resistencia obrera y la continuidad de construir el poder laboral. Este año, seguimos esta lucha!



Trump y la ultra-derecha creen que con los recientes ataques a nuestras comunidades inmigrantes y obreras, nos puede silenciar e intimidar.



Pero la historia nos enseña que la clase trabajadora puede vencer cuando nos organizamos! Únase a una amplia coalición compuesta por sindicatos laborales, grupos para los derechos migratorios y otras organizaciones comunitarias. Este primero de Mayo tomaremos las calles para decir NO a los ataques a los trabajares, inmigrantes, estudiantes, ni a la clase trabajadora internacional.



¡Cuando resistimos, cuando luchamos, GANAMOS!





- - - - - - - - - - - - - - -





MAY DAY: Immigrant & Workers Rights: One Struggle, One Fight



Join us at Civic Center Plaza for a May Day march and rally!



May 1, 2025 @ 4 PM



May 1st, or May Day, is International Labor Day - the day commemorates a long history of workers’ resistance and building labor power. This year, we continue to fight back!



By launching severe attacks on every aspect of working class life, with attacks on immigrant workers being at the forefront of the agenda, Trump, the right wing, and billionaires believe they can silence and intimidate us.



But we know that workers united and organized can win! Join a broad coalition of labor unions, immigrant rights groups and other community organizations in the streets this May Day to say NO to the attacks on labor, immigrants, students, and the global working class.



We will fight back, and when we fight, WE WIN!