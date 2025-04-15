AIPAC, Hands Off! Codepink Congress Capitol Calling Party

Date:

Tuesday, April 15, 2025

Time:

5:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Meeting

Organizer/Author:

Codepink

Location Details:

Join CODEPINK Congress as we educate, activate and mobilize for peace legislation!



As Israel seizes Rafah, turns Gaza to rubble, and blocks food, water, and medicine to two million people, the world pushes back on US-funded genocide. Canada’s Prime Minister backs an arms embargo on Israel and countries in the Global South organize The Hague group to block weapons shipments to Israel. Here in the U.S., organizations and individuals are taking their outrage to the United Nations, to the electoral arena, and the press and academia.



Join CODEPINK Congress as we look at two major lobby groups, AIPAC and the weapons industry, and uplift acts of resistance to genocide.



Featured Guests:



Former Rep. Jamaal Bowman is back. Less than a year after losing a hard-fought congressional Democratic primary battle, the unapologetically progressive politician is launching a new super PAC called Built to Win to serve as a counterweight to well-funded groups like the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) and the United Democracy Project. Built to Win specifically targets nonwhite voters who have become disillusioned with the Democratic Party – a group that has been especially difficult for more traditional PACs to reach. Bowman is a former educator who served, from 2021-2025, as House representative for New York City’s 16th CD. After being recruited by Justice Democrats, Bowman ran for Congress on an anti-poverty, anti-racist platform to defeat 16-term incumbent Eliot Engel in the 2020 primary.



Annelle Sheline, PhD, is a research fellow at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, a think tank dedicated to advocating for a less militaristic U.S. foreign policy, and an adjunct professor at Georgetown University. She served for a year at the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor's Office of Near East Affairs before resigning in March 2024 over the Biden administration's unconditional support for Israel's military operations in Gaza. Sheline is also a non-resident senior fellow at the Arab Center of Washington DC, as well as a non-resident fellow at Rice University's Baker Institute for Public Policy. Her current work focuses on U.S. foreign policy towards the Middle East, focused in particular on the impacts of U.S. militarism and the Global War on Terror. She is the author of a new report Under Primacy, Weapons Sales Will Always Supersede Human Rights.