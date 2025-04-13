top
East Bay Anti-War

Peace Groups Gather to Meet and Promote Unity

by Leon Kunstenaar (kunstena [at] comcast.net)
Sun, Apr 13, 2025 5:43PM
Peace groups meeting to learn about each other and work together
Peace groups meeting to learn about each other and work together
original image (1232x1000)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar

(Berkeley, April 12) - From Code Pink's demands to defund wars to Direct Action Everywhere's work to oppose the slaughter and cruelty of factory farming, to Maria Michael's leadership in spiritual healing, the task is the struggle for a more peaceful, less painful world. Groups undertaking these tasks, each in their own way, gathered at Berkeley's Unitarian Universal Church to learn about and talk to each other.

Organized by Hank Pelissier and Code Pink's Cynthia Papermaster, this was the second such event. Code Pink performed a skit illustrating politicians Pelosi, Shumer, etc. accepting wads of AIPAC cash to keep funding and arming Israel's genocide of Palestine. They were "arrested" by the Pink "Police", war crimes division.

Groups giving brief descriptions of their work included, Direct Action Everywhere, Bay Area Divest, Berkeley Network for Palestine, Spiritual Leader Maria Michael, Ann Garrison, Congo Connect & Thrive, Stop AI, Hope for Haiti Education, Oakland Committee for Human Rights in the Philippines, People's Park and the Northern California 9/11 Truth Alliance.

The Funky NIxons (one of them) and Hali Hammer sang.

Home made pie was abundantly available and many groups requested and received donations

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Apr 13, 2025 5:43PM
sm_02-10225-z8a_1002.jpg
original image (1413x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Apr 13, 2025 5:43PM
sm_03-10225-z8a_1017.jpg
original image (1319x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Apr 13, 2025 5:43PM
sm_04-10225-z8a_1044.jpg
original image (1378x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Apr 13, 2025 5:43PM
sm_05-10225-z8a_1089.jpg
original image (1410x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Apr 13, 2025 5:43PM
sm_06-10225-z8a_1096.jpg
original image (1002x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Apr 13, 2025 5:43PM
sm_07-10225-z8a_1097.jpg
original image (1301x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Apr 13, 2025 5:43PM
sm_08-10225-z8b_9987.jpg
original image (1437x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Apr 13, 2025 5:43PM
sm_09-10225-z8a_1117.jpg
original image (1333x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Apr 13, 2025 5:43PM
sm_10-10225-z8b_0050.jpg
original image (1246x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Apr 13, 2025 5:43PM
sm_11-10225-z8b_0072.jpg
original image (1282x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Apr 13, 2025 5:43PM
sm_12-10225-z8a_1138-1.jpg
original image (1172x826)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Apr 13, 2025 5:43PM
sm_13-10225-z8b_0092.jpg
original image (1347x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Apr 13, 2025 5:43PM
sm_14-10225-z8b_0153.jpg
original image (1000x1226)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Apr 13, 2025 5:43PM
sm_15-10225-z8b_0179.jpg
original image (1000x1129)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Apr 13, 2025 5:43PM
sm_16-10225-z8b_0191.jpg
original image (1000x1448)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Apr 13, 2025 5:43PM
sm_17-10225-z8b_0222.jpg
original image (1000x1399)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Apr 13, 2025 5:43PM
sm_18-10225-z8b_0227.jpg
original image (1000x1117)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Apr 13, 2025 5:43PM
sm_19-10225-z8b_0247.jpg
original image (1000x1628)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Apr 13, 2025 5:43PM
sm_20-10225-z8b_0271.jpg
original image (1000x1465)
