Peace groups meeting to learn about each other and work together

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar

(Berkeley, April 12) - From Code Pink's demands to defund wars to Direct Action Everywhere's work to oppose the slaughter and cruelty of factory farming, to Maria Michael's leadership in spiritual healing, the task is the struggle for a more peaceful, less painful world. Groups undertaking these tasks, each in their own way, gathered at Berkeley's Unitarian Universal Church to learn about and talk to each other.Organized by Hank Pelissier and Code Pink's Cynthia Papermaster, this was the second such event. Code Pink performed a skit illustrating politicians Pelosi, Shumer, etc. accepting wads of AIPAC cash to keep funding and arming Israel's genocide of Palestine. They were "arrested" by the Pink "Police", war crimes division.Groups giving brief descriptions of their work included, Direct Action Everywhere, Bay Area Divest, Berkeley Network for Palestine, Spiritual Leader Maria Michael, Ann Garrison, Congo Connect & Thrive, Stop AI, Hope for Haiti Education, Oakland Committee for Human Rights in the Philippines, People's Park and the Northern California 9/11 Truth Alliance.The Funky NIxons (one of them) and Hali Hammer sang.Home made pie was abundantly available and many groups requested and received donationsSee all high resolution photos here