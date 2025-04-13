top
San Francisco
San Francisco
View events for the week of 4/17/2025
San Francisco Education & Student Activism Government & Elections Labor & Workers

SF State Rally as Part of a National Day of Action to Defend Higher Education-Stop the Attacks

Day Of Action Fighting Attacks By Gavin Newsom & Democrats
original image (1280x1528)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, April 17, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
April 17 Nat'l Day of Action for Higher Educ
Location Details:
Malcom X Plaza, San Francisco State
As part of a national day of action to defend higher education, actions will take place at San Francisco State University and rally at SF State and also at SF Civic Center.

Governor Newsom has proposed A DEVASTATING 8% CUT across all CSU campuses.
The state budget will be finalized next month.

NATIONAL DAY OF ACTION FOR HIGHER ED
APRIL 17
SAN FRANCISCO STATE UNIVERSITY
STUDENTS, FACULTY & STAFF NO CUT BACKS NO LAYOFFS AT OUR SCHOOL

II AM
TEACH OUT IN THE QUAD A student and faculty-led session to connect attacks on public education and academic freedom with the targeting of our international, undocumented, queer and transgender students and discuss solutions.
How can we organize to make our a campus a sanctuary for students to get a quality education from faculty whose labor is valued and respected? Faculty: bring your classes to participate!
WEAR RED!

NOON
SPEAK OUT & FLASH PHONE BANK AT MALCOLM X PLAZA
Pack the plaza to mass text and call our legislators to defend public education and demand alternatives to the proposed 8% cut and loss of 100 faculty jobs. We'll show you how, step-by-step!
COMITE PARA SALVAR SERVICIOS

I PM
MARCH TO M MUNI
(At 19th & Holloway).
We'll take the M to Civic Center Plaza.

2 PM
RALLY AT CIVIC CENTER PLAZA
Gather at Civic Center Plaza (Polk Street, Across of City Hall). We'll demand support and a commitment to vote NO on proposed cuts. Make your voice heard!

WE HAVE THREE WEEKS to demand that our elected representatives stand with SFSU Students & Faculty to VOTE NO 8% CUT!

If we do nothing...
SFSU WILL LOSE 100 FACULTY
STUDENTS will have FEWER COURSES, LESS SERVICES, LONGER GRADUATION TIMES

Cutting CSU budgets is STRUCTURAL RACISM, taking resources from campuses serving Black, Brown, immigrant and working class students

WE NEED YOU to fight for the education and worker rights we all deserve!

WILL YOU COMMIT TO FIGHT?
For more information: https://sites.google.com/view/forpublichig...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Apr 13, 2025 2:51PM
§Fight Against Governor Newsom & Federal Government Attacks
by April 17 Nat'l Day of Action for Higher Educ
Sun, Apr 13, 2025 2:51PM
Public Education Threatened by Massive Cutbacks
original image (1280x1529)
There is a massive attack on public education and the destruction of SF State with a cutback of 8% which will shutdown classes and threaten the students, faculty and staff.
https://sites.google.com/view/forpublichig...
