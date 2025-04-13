SF State Rally as Part of a National Day of Action to Defend Higher Education-Stop the Attacks

Date:

Thursday, April 17, 2025

Time:

11:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Event Type:

Teach-In

Organizer/Author:

April 17 Nat'l Day of Action for Higher Educ

Location Details:

Malcom X Plaza, San Francisco State

As part of a national day of action to defend higher education, actions will take place at San Francisco State University and rally at SF State and also at SF Civic Center.



Governor Newsom has proposed A DEVASTATING 8% CUT across all CSU campuses.

The state budget will be finalized next month.



NATIONAL DAY OF ACTION FOR HIGHER ED

APRIL 17

SAN FRANCISCO STATE UNIVERSITY

STUDENTS, FACULTY & STAFF NO CUT BACKS NO LAYOFFS AT OUR SCHOOL



II AM

TEACH OUT IN THE QUAD A student and faculty-led session to connect attacks on public education and academic freedom with the targeting of our international, undocumented, queer and transgender students and discuss solutions.

How can we organize to make our a campus a sanctuary for students to get a quality education from faculty whose labor is valued and respected? Faculty: bring your classes to participate!

WEAR RED!



NOON

SPEAK OUT & FLASH PHONE BANK AT MALCOLM X PLAZA

Pack the plaza to mass text and call our legislators to defend public education and demand alternatives to the proposed 8% cut and loss of 100 faculty jobs. We'll show you how, step-by-step!

COMITE PARA SALVAR SERVICIOS



I PM

MARCH TO M MUNI

(At 19th & Holloway).

We'll take the M to Civic Center Plaza.



2 PM

RALLY AT CIVIC CENTER PLAZA

Gather at Civic Center Plaza (Polk Street, Across of City Hall). We'll demand support and a commitment to vote NO on proposed cuts. Make your voice heard!



WE HAVE THREE WEEKS to demand that our elected representatives stand with SFSU Students & Faculty to VOTE NO 8% CUT!



If we do nothing...

SFSU WILL LOSE 100 FACULTY

STUDENTS will have FEWER COURSES, LESS SERVICES, LONGER GRADUATION TIMES



Cutting CSU budgets is STRUCTURAL RACISM, taking resources from campuses serving Black, Brown, immigrant and working class students



WE NEED YOU to fight for the education and worker rights we all deserve!



WILL YOU COMMIT TO FIGHT?