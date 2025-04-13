From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Walnut Creek: #NoKings Tesla Takedown Protest
Date:
Saturday, April 19, 2025
Time:
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Indivisible
Location Details:
Telsa - nearby sidewalk outside
1246 Broadway Plaza #1094
Walnut Creek, CA 94596
peaceful protest
1246 Broadway Plaza #1094
Walnut Creek, CA 94596
peaceful protest
#NoKings: Protest on 250th Anniversary of American Revolution
This April 19, 2025 marks the 250th anniversary of the start of the American Revolution. Over a year later, the Continental Congress would sign the Declaration of Independence on July 4th against tyranny, declaring that "a Tyrant, is unfit to be the ruler of a free people.
Now 250 years later, We The People are taking action to stop a hostile government takeover.
Join the #TeslaTakedown pro-democracy protest in Walnut Creek on this historic day!
Saturday at 11:30am – 12:30pm
This a local Indivisible event! Join us EVERY Saturday near the Walnut Creek Tesla showroom for a peaceful protest from 11:30 a.m. t0 12:30 p.m.
Fight back against the Trump/Musk Coup and the extremist budget cuts. People over profit! Billionaires should not rule America. Bring your own sign!
Our community sees Musk as an unelected bureaucrat indiscriminately cutting essential federal services and firing highly qualified public servants. Recent polls and even town halls in red districts are showing high unfavorability of Musk's DOGE program. This is not what anyone voted for.
We are making our voices heard and making it clear that Tesla is the primary source of the massive sums of cash that Musk used to influence an election and continues to use to threaten Republicans with primary challenges if they refuse to support his radical agenda.
We want people to understand: you can choose Musk or you can choose democracy.
PEACEFUL ONLY:
This is a nonviolent event. You are each responsible for your own behavior. This is no different from if you were here today to shop. Stay within your rights, don’t break laws, stay safe, stay peaceful, and avoid any risk you don’t feel comfortable with. Don’t obstruct traffic, protest inside any business, impede people from entering or exiting any property, or commit any acts of property damage.
We have been told of aggressive counter protesters showing up at area events trying to incite fisticuffs. We urge you to ignore counter protestors and stay focused on peacefully delivering our message. If you need help or see something troubling, tell a uniformed police officer or call 911. If you can safely do so, record troublesome behavior with your phone, as this is often a strong deterrent to bad behavior.
This April 19, 2025 marks the 250th anniversary of the start of the American Revolution. Over a year later, the Continental Congress would sign the Declaration of Independence on July 4th against tyranny, declaring that "a Tyrant, is unfit to be the ruler of a free people.
Now 250 years later, We The People are taking action to stop a hostile government takeover.
Join the #TeslaTakedown pro-democracy protest in Walnut Creek on this historic day!
Saturday at 11:30am – 12:30pm
This a local Indivisible event! Join us EVERY Saturday near the Walnut Creek Tesla showroom for a peaceful protest from 11:30 a.m. t0 12:30 p.m.
Fight back against the Trump/Musk Coup and the extremist budget cuts. People over profit! Billionaires should not rule America. Bring your own sign!
Our community sees Musk as an unelected bureaucrat indiscriminately cutting essential federal services and firing highly qualified public servants. Recent polls and even town halls in red districts are showing high unfavorability of Musk's DOGE program. This is not what anyone voted for.
We are making our voices heard and making it clear that Tesla is the primary source of the massive sums of cash that Musk used to influence an election and continues to use to threaten Republicans with primary challenges if they refuse to support his radical agenda.
We want people to understand: you can choose Musk or you can choose democracy.
PEACEFUL ONLY:
This is a nonviolent event. You are each responsible for your own behavior. This is no different from if you were here today to shop. Stay within your rights, don’t break laws, stay safe, stay peaceful, and avoid any risk you don’t feel comfortable with. Don’t obstruct traffic, protest inside any business, impede people from entering or exiting any property, or commit any acts of property damage.
We have been told of aggressive counter protesters showing up at area events trying to incite fisticuffs. We urge you to ignore counter protestors and stay focused on peacefully delivering our message. If you need help or see something troubling, tell a uniformed police officer or call 911. If you can safely do so, record troublesome behavior with your phone, as this is often a strong deterrent to bad behavior.
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/mobilize/event/758...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Apr 13, 2025 2:40PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network