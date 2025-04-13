Walnut Creek: #NoKings Tesla Takedown Protest

Date:

Saturday, April 19, 2025

Time:

11:30 AM - 12:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Indivisible

Location Details:

Telsa - nearby sidewalk outside

1246 Broadway Plaza #1094

Walnut Creek, CA 94596



peaceful protest

#NoKings: Protest on 250th Anniversary of American Revolution



This April 19, 2025 marks the 250th anniversary of the start of the American Revolution. Over a year later, the Continental Congress would sign the Declaration of Independence on July 4th against tyranny, declaring that "a Tyrant, is unfit to be the ruler of a free people.



Now 250 years later, We The People are taking action to stop a hostile government takeover.



Join the #TeslaTakedown pro-democracy protest in Walnut Creek on this historic day!



Saturday at 11:30am – 12:30pm





This a local Indivisible event! Join us EVERY Saturday near the Walnut Creek Tesla showroom for a peaceful protest from 11:30 a.m. t0 12:30 p.m.



Fight back against the Trump/Musk Coup and the extremist budget cuts. People over profit! Billionaires should not rule America. Bring your own sign!



Our community sees Musk as an unelected bureaucrat indiscriminately cutting essential federal services and firing highly qualified public servants. Recent polls and even town halls in red districts are showing high unfavorability of Musk's DOGE program. This is not what anyone voted for.



We are making our voices heard and making it clear that Tesla is the primary source of the massive sums of cash that Musk used to influence an election and continues to use to threaten Republicans with primary challenges if they refuse to support his radical agenda.



We want people to understand: you can choose Musk or you can choose democracy.





PEACEFUL ONLY:



This is a nonviolent event. You are each responsible for your own behavior. This is no different from if you were here today to shop. Stay within your rights, don’t break laws, stay safe, stay peaceful, and avoid any risk you don’t feel comfortable with. Don’t obstruct traffic, protest inside any business, impede people from entering or exiting any property, or commit any acts of property damage.



We have been told of aggressive counter protesters showing up at area events trying to incite fisticuffs. We urge you to ignore counter protestors and stay focused on peacefully delivering our message. If you need help or see something troubling, tell a uniformed police officer or call 911. If you can safely do so, record troublesome behavior with your phone, as this is often a strong deterrent to bad behavior.