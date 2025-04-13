Sacramento Protest: March for Democracy - Trust over Tyranny Now!

Saturday, April 19, 2025

2:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Protest

50501 Sacramento

Southside Park

2115 6th St

Sacramento, CA 95818

Protest on 250th Anniversary of American Revolution



Join 50501 Sacramento on April 19th, 2pm at Southside Park where we will be holding a fundraising activity followed by a march.



Support the communities most affected by the actions of the Trump Administration and voice your dissent!



Please plan for hot weather!





#NoKing: National Day of Protest on 250th Anniversary of American Revolution



This April 19, 2025 marks the 250th anniversary of the first day of the American Revolution. Just over a year later, the Continental Congress would sign the Declaration of Independence on July 4th against tyranny, declaring that "a Tyrant, is unfit to be the ruler of a free people."



Now 250 years later, we the people are taking action to stop a hostile government takeover.

At our recent nationwide protest, 5.2 million people across the country stood up together to say HANDS OFF our democracy!



On the historic day of April 19th, we are taking to the street again for democracy. Let's make this an even larger demonstration for democracy against Trump and Musk.



It's going to be a long fight to preserve our democracy. But we cannot tire. We have to keep showing up.



We must save democracy! Come join us!